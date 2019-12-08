MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and had his second triple-double of the week, Bam Adebayo had a career-high 24 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 112-103 on Friday night.
Butler finished with 11 assists and 11 rebounds for Miami, which is 9-0 at home for the first time in franchise history. Tyler Herro scored 22 points and Adebayo grabbed 13 rebounds for the Heat.
Bradley Beal scored 23 points for Washington, including a 3-pointer late to get the Wizards to 95-94. Butler answered that with a 3-pointer to give the Heat some breathing room, then connected on another 3 with 1:04 left to put Miami up 111-103.
Moritz Wagner had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, while Davis Bertans scored 19 points and added nine rebounds.
The Wizards took a 40-29 lead early in the second quarter — significant because it was the first time this season that Miami trailed by double digits at home. The Heat trailed Memphis by eight in the season-opener on Oct. 23, then basically cruised in most of their other games facing nary a deficit along the way.
This time, they had to work all the way to the end — yet found a way.
Duncan Robinson’s 3-pointer off Butler’s 10th assist put the Heat up by seven with about 3:30 left, and back-to-back jumpers by Butler essentially put the game away. The Heat trailed 65-61 at the half, then held Washington to 38 points in the final two quarters.