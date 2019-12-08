INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Thompson believes unselfish play is a major part of Butler’s success.
Thompson and Sean McDermott each scored 16 points to lead No. 24 Butler to a 76-62 win over Florida on Saturday.
Thompson made 6 of 7 shots and delivered seven assists for Butler (9-0).
McDermott missed his first four 3-point shots and then four of his final five. He contributed a team-high seven rebounds.
Jordan Tucker added 13 points off the bench for the Bulldogs. Kamar Baldwin, who was averaging a team-high 17.5 points for Butler, scored 12 points.
Baldwin picked up two fouls in the first 3-plus minutes of the game and was limited to 11 minutes in the first half. The senior guard finished with three fouls.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. led Florida (6-3) with 17 points. Andrew Nembhard and Noah Locke each scored 11.
The Bulldogs shot 52% percent while holding the Gators to 44%. Butler made 9 of 20 3-pointers while Florida was 6 of 21. Each team had 10 turnovers.
The Gators, who trailed by nine at halftime, narrowed the deficit to six points twice before the Bulldogs pulled away. Butler’s largest lead was 19 points at 61-42 with 7:33 remaining.
Butler finished the first half with a 19-5 run to take a 35-26 lead at halftime. Trailing 21-16, the Bulldogs had an 11-0 run.
Florida coach Mike White said Butler was “more disciplined than us and that’s on me.”
The Gators start three sophomores, a freshman and Blackshear, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech.