LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons played host to Candlelight Christian Academy (Lake Wales) Thursday night. The Green Dragons took an early lead and came away with a 57-23 victory. Lake Placid’s record is now 2-4 for the season.
Lake Placid head coach Brandon Lykes’ team started the game off on fire, as they took an early 9-0 lead. The Green Dragons led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter. Lake Placid’s Erskin Toliver led the early scoring with nine points in the first quarter. Toliver led Lake Placid with 14 points on the night.
In the second quarter the Green Dragons extended their lead. They controlled the boards and were able to convert them into points. Candlelight Christian’s Ray Simmons led his team with nine points. Simmons scored all four of his team’s points in the second quarter.
The play of the night came at the end of the first half. The Green Dragons Izayiah Patterson raced down the court after a missed free throw. He checked the clock and threw up a desperation jumper from just inside the half-court line. As the shot dropped through the basket, Patterson and his teammates celebrated as the half ended, 30-13.
Much of the second half was a repeat of the first half. Lake Placid controlled the flow of the game and were able to get everyone into the game. The Green Dragons had nine of their 10 players get involved in the scoring on the night.
Lake Placid’s Kyle Abraham had 10 points and Cobe Sholtz contributed nine points. This complemented Toliver’s 14-point performance. Candlelight’s Simmons led his teams with 15 points.
The victory moved the Green Dragons to 2-4 on the season. Candlelight fell to 2-2 on the season. Next up for Lake Placid is a trip to IMG Academy Gray (Bradenton) on Saturday with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m.
Next week Lake Placid will have three home games. Monday they take on Hardee at 7:30 pm., Tuesday East Lee County at 7:30 p.m. and on Thursday they take on Moore Haven at 6:30 p.m.