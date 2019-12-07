NEW YORK — Jermall Charlo has a perfect record and eye-popping power, though those aren’t the only reasons he’s a star in his sport.
For Stephen Espinoza, Showtime’s sports president, there’s another way to judge a boxer’s status.
“You never hear, or almost rarely do you hear another middleweight call out Jermall Charlo,” said Espinoza, whose network will televise the card. “When it’s time to set up fights all of the sudden there’s a lot of amnesia going around. And the name Jermall Charlo doesn’t get mentioned and for good reason.”
The line to fight him doesn’t figure to get any longer if Charlo delivers the performance he promises Saturday.
Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs) defends his version of the 160-pound title against Dennis Hogan at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he stopped opponents in consecutive bouts in 2017-18.
But Charlo’s last two fights have gone the distance and he wants to end that streak.
“I’m going to come with a vicious attack,” Charlo said. “If he can hold it, then I’m going to try again later in the night. However the game plan plays out, I’m going to stop him.”