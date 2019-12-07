CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is happy his players can finally make the case for themselves that they are a championship-caliber team.
The third-ranked Tigers (12-0; No. 3 CFP) take on No. 22 Virginia (9-3; No. 23 CFP) for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship on Saturday night, knowing a win cements their fifth consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Swinney has spent much of his year defending his team’s schedule, quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s health and making the case that Clemson is worthy of being in the playoffs with a chance to defend its national title.
“People should spend more on who we are and not on who we so-call play,” Swinney said. “I could understand if we were a new kid on the block, but we’ve been around here for a long time.”
Clemson has won two of the past three national titles and, with a win over Virginia, would become the first program with five straight championship game
“No one has ever done that,” Lawrence said. “That will be a lot of motivation for us. Just the things we set out to do, team goals.”
Lawrence has not worried about outsider opinions, focusing in improving each week as the Tigers close in on the playoffs.
Lawrence has picked up his game the second half of the season. He had throw eight touchdowns and five interceptions interceptions in Clemson’s first five games. Lawrence has passed for 22 touchdowns and just three picks in the final seven games heading into the championship game.
“Trevor is I think an every-10-year type of talent,” former Florida State quarterback and ACC Network analyst EJ Manuel said.
Manuel said earlier in the year Lawrence’s interceptions surprised many who expected the sophomore to be perfect.
“If you win games, if you win championships, that’s how you’re evaluated,” he said.
Lawrence will have plenty of offensive help with tailback Travis Etienne — named the ACC player of the year earlier this week, and receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, who have combined for 1,568 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“Basically everyone that touches the ball is very skilled, very capable,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Clemson’s ranking and their success is not accidental.”