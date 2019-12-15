MIAMI — Anthony Davis scored 33 points, LeBron James had 28 while coming within a rebound of a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Miami Heat 113-110 on Friday night.
James had 12 assists and nine rebounds and Davis grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lakers. They improved to 23-3, extended the second-longest road winning streak in franchise history to 13 games and rallied from a double-digit deficit to win for the eighth time already this season.
They also dealt Miami its first home loss of the season, after an 11-0 start.
Jimmy Butler led Miami with 23 points, Derrick Jones Jr. had 17, Kendrick Nunn added 16 and Kelly Olynyk had 15. Bam Adebayo had 12 points and 12 rebounds,
The Lakers outrebounded Miami 50-34, and the last of those was the biggest. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed a free throw with 8 seconds left to keep the Heat within two, but Miami couldn’t get the rebound. Caldwell-Pope went back to the line with 4.2 seconds left, made one of two again and the Lakers’ lead was pushed to three.
Butler took the last shot for Miami, a 3-pointer with about a second left. It hit the rim and bounced off, the Heat argued that he was fouled to no avail, and the Lakers survived in James’ lone trip this season to the city where he won championships in 2012 and 2013.