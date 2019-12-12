Dear Santa,
It is nearly Christmas Day, and I wanted you to know that I have been a very good boy this year; that is, a very good 4-legged furry boy. I have listened to my family every single day, and I only had one messy accident in the house when my Dad had his friends over to watch the big game. I even picked up toys on command one-time last spring when I knew my Mom had some liver in her hand. So, Mr. Claus, you can see that I am a very good boy! I don’t know if you remember me from last year, but I am 3 years old, brown and white and I love to eat!
Several months ago, my Mom got involved with the local humane society because she wanted to help all the dogs and cats who do not have homes. I joined my Mom on two different visits, and I came home feeling so lucky that I had a home and a wonderful family. I saw several dogs that told me they were very lonesome and wanted a family to call their own. They want to lie on the couch beside their loved ones, go on long walks and run in the parks with their friends. Mr. Claus, after you bring me a bunch of treats again this year, could you please visit all the dogs and cats who do not have a home like me. Please help these animals get their new forever home for Christmas plus a lot of yummy treats.
I also would like my family to spend more time with me. I know that they are busy, but they spend too much time on their cell phones and could be playing fetch or frisbee with me. I would like to go for twice as long walks and play tug with my brothers until I wear them out. I like them to roll around in the grass with me so that I can give them lots of kisses.
If you have room in your big bag of toys, I would like a few new balls and a game or two to stimulate my brain. I love to show off my intelligence! Besides, when I open the doors and drawers of a game, I can find treats.
So, Mr. Claus, can I count on you to help all the homeless dogs and cats? They deserve to have a nice family and home just like me. I don’t know if I mentioned it before, but I love to eat; so if you have extra treats, please put them under my tree. You can easily find me because I live in my forever home with the best family in the whole world!!
Oh, and one last thing Santa, I need some training. Please tell my parents to call the Heartland Dog Club at 863 –443-0571 to get on the waiting list for the January trainings. Thank you, Santa, for everything you brought me last year. I promise not to bark at you this year, and I will not eat all the cookies that will be left out for you. Merry Christmas Santa!
Lots of messy kisses,
Fido