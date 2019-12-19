ATLANTA — In the post-Michael Phelps world, Caeleb Dressel fits snugly into the successor’s slot.
Coming off two dynamic performances at the world swimming championships, Dressel figures to be one of the biggest stars at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Yet he is reticent to step into the spotlight. He puts up his guard when it comes to his personal life. He really has no desire to be compared to the winningest athlete in Olympic history.
“I don’t want to say I just brush it off, because I know it’s going to be inevitable,” Dressel said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But that’s not why I’m in this sport. ... It’s not to beat Michael. It’s not to go faster than Michael.”
At the 2017 FINA world championships in Budapest, he joined Phelps and Mark Spitz as the only swimmers to win seven gold medals at a major international meet.
This summer in South Korea, Dressel picked off six golds and two silvers — making him and Phelps the only swimmers to claim eight medals at either the Olympics or the worlds. Most impressively, Dressel won three titles in a single night.
Now, as Tokyo approaches, Dressel is 23 years old.
The same age as Phelps heading into the 2008 Summer Games.
But Dressel quickly shoots down any thought of making a run at Phelps’ most iconic record — those eight gold medals at the Beijing Olympics.
Two of Dressel’s eight events in Gwangju (50-meter butterfly and 4x100 freestyle relay) aren’t on the Olympic program.
He’s pondering whether to swim the 200 free at the U.S. trials, in hopes of putting up a time that would earn consideration for a spot on the 4x200 free relay. But it looks like seven events is the absolute ceiling he’ll consider for Tokyo.
Dressel shrugs off speculation that he might attempt the 200 individual medley, saying it just doesn’t work out schedule-wise.
So Phelps’ record is safe.
Not that it’s ever been on Dressel’s radar.