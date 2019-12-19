SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers didn’t have much time to dwell on a lackluster loss to Atlanta with an abbreviated week ahead.
So when the 49ers (11-3) returned to begin preparations for Saturday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Kyle Shanahan delivered the message that despite that loss to the Falcons, the Niners are in complete control in the ultra-tight NFC playoff race.
“There was an opportunity that we had that we missed, and you address that,” Shanahan said Tuesday. “But the neat thing about today is after you go through it for 24 hours you get to go talk to the team. It’s neat to be able to say to the team that, ‘Look guys, last week before we played them we controlled our own destiny. It was a tough loss that we feel we were good enough to win and didn’t get it done, but we still control our own destiny.’ We can’t sit and harp on that too long. We correct the mistakes, but we’ve got to go out there and play good football on Saturday.”
The 49ers are in a group of four teams tied atop the NFC standings with 11 wins heading into the second-to-last weekend of the season. But San Francisco has already beaten New Orleans and Green Bay head-to-head during a grueling three-game stretch before falling flat against Atlanta and finishes the season at Seattle in a showdown for the NFC West title.
All San Francisco has to do to earn the division title, top seed, a bye week and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs is win the final two games of the season.