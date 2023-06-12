France Le Mans 24H Auto Racing

Ferrari AF Corse car driven by Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi from Italy and James Calado from Britain races during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, western France, Sunday, June 11, 2023.

 JEREMIAS GONZALES/AP PHOTO

LE MANS, France (AP) — Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.

Ferrari last competed at Le Mans in 1973 but returned to Circuit de la Sarthe this year as part of a new hyperclass category that features hybrid technology.

Recommended for you