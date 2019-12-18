The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of December gives anglers the last quarter moon which occurs Thursday and a winter season weather forecast.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to a cold front today which will shut down fish feeding activity. However fish will acclimate to the weather changes by Friday morning, which I predict will be an above average fishing day.
A low pressure system will enter the state on the weekend which will force fish back out into open deeper waters. Rainfall is predicted for the weekend and Monday and Tuesday. And looking ahead, Monday morning I predict will be the next above average fishing day since the feeding cycle is at three days at the current water temperature range.
Moderate to high winds are forecasted for the next five days. However since this current lunar phase is the last quarter phase, the sunrise period will be the best period of the day to fish---today the sunset period will also be better than average, however there will be high winds at this time.
It is a fact that when the wind picks up speed during the morning hours, the larger bass tend to feed along the windy shoreline areas where the water moves back out from the shoreline toward deeper water.
Best Fishing Days: Friday and Saturday look to be the two best guesses based on the weather factors over the next five days. With the cold front crossing the state today, high pressure will drive fish upward into shoreline areas however the rapidly dropping water surface temperatures will slow down feeding activity. But….Friday fish will have acclimated enough, and the cold surface water will have dropped to the lake bottom, which will cause fish to feed in the shallows.
Saturday a low pressure system will cross the state as winds switch from the southeast. This will cause fish to move out to open water as the go deeper to compensate for the lack of pressure needed to maintain their digestion rate and comfort level. Therefore fishing along the outside of vegetation areas near deeper sections of the lake could be very productive.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 6:22 p.m. and the sunset at 5:34 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 5-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and drops in rating to a 2-3 range by Friday and the weekend.
The second major period occurs when the moon is overhead at 5:57 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:10 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period move later by fifty minutes and remains at a 4-rating through the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 12:26 p.m. and solar noon at 12:23 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and drops to a 2-3 rating by Friday and the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 11-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon, January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.30 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark which will be dropped to 38.50’ by January first.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
