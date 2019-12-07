TALLAHASSEE — Kiah Gillespie has made clutch shots in late-game situations. She did it again and again Thursday night.
Gillespie scored 18 of her season-high 24 points in the second half as No. 8 Florida State remained undefeated by rallying to take a 78-68 victory over No. 19 Michigan State. The senior forward was 6 of 10 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the second half.
Florida State (8-0) leaned on its seniors once again. Gillespie, who also had 12 rebounds, led the way, followed by senior guards Nicki Ekhomu (15 points, five assists) and Nausia Woolfolk (11 points, 11 rebounds).
“They coached themselves,” Florida State coach Sue Semrau said. “They’re veterans now. Down the stretch they hit free throws.”
Florida State won the game at the free-throw line, making 19 of 21 attempts in the final 10 minutes — and made a season-high 30 of 36 free-throw attempts on the night. The Seminoles rallied by outscoring Michigan State 29-16 in the final period.