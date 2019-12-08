The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of December gives anglers the full moon phase and typical seasonal winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, the first half of the full moon week will be perfect for nighttime anglers and the second half of the week for daytime anglers.
The full moon occurs Wednesday night and the moon arrives at its most directly line of interference with the sun’s rays, high point, on Friday. However the moon will be half way between the furthest and closest twenty-eight day orbit points (apogee and perigee respectively) on the day of the full moon, which translates to mean a half-strength or slightly better, full-moon effect.
The weather forecast predicts ideal weather for a bright waxing full moon today through Tuesday night. Wednesday through Saturday, high and low pressure systems will meet over the state and cause plenty of cloud-cover and rainfall. Thursday will be a high wind day as a strong north wind prevails and pressure peaks in the 30.25 In Hg range. However by Saturday pressure drops to the 29.85 In Hg range, the result of a two-day pressure decline, first driven by an ideal fishing east wind on Friday, and then by an ideal fishing west wind on Saturday.
Currently water temperatures are in the ideal feeding temperature range for freshwater fish species. Both bass and panfish are shallow, feeding at normal to above-average rates every two to three days. With daytime high temperatures climbing into the mid-eighties by the Tuesday, fish will be feeding very well. By next weekend, temperatures will decline by twelve to fifteen degrees as a cold front starts to prevail Saturday. .
Best Fishing Days: For daytime anglers the better fishing days occur when the winds move out of the south which occurs Monday and Tuesday. A south wind in the eight to ten mile per hour range will create the perfect fishing wind during the late morning and early afternoon hours. However the waxing full moon will be causing greater nighttime feeding activity which will diminish the numbers of feeding fish during the midday.
Nighttime full moon anglers will have excellent nighttime fishing for the first half of this week. Weather forecasts predict a very cloudy full moon for Wednesday through Friday. So the first half of the full moon phase will be the full moon angler’s best days.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 9:52 p.m. and the underfoot period occurs at 9:30 a.m. and the sun is in the overhead position (solar noon) at 12:18 p.m. and underfoot at 12:18 a.m. (midnight).
Therefore there are two major feeding periods over the next six days which are twelve hours apart during the hours of 9-1 a.m. and p.m. today and both periods will start later by forty-five minutes daily. And both will have a feed intensity rating in the 5-range today and increase to a 7-range by Tuesday through Thursday. Friday the rating will drop into the 5-range.
As is always the case with full moon phases, the more cloud cover occurs during the night, the better the ‘daytime midday fishing results’ will be. And if the extended weather forecast is correct, heavy cloud cover is predicted for the night of the full moon on Wednesday and fifty percent cloud cover for Thursday and Friday nights.
So, if you’re a nighttime full moon fisherman, Monday and Tuesday nights are your best nights. The moon will be shining brightly as a south wind blows at ideal speeds to create perfect nighttime fishing.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:21 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty-five minutes and increase in rating by a half number every two days until Wednesday when it peaks in the 4-5 range.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 9-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon, January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.30 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark which will be dropped to 38.50’ by January first.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com