Golf Hammock Ladies Kick Off the Christmas Season
The Golf Hammock lady golfers recently held their annual Christmas tournament. The format was low net ball with all playing individually. But upon reaching the green, a Christmas symbol (attached to the flag) revealed itself to alert one of the team members that her score would be the one recorded for the team. This last minute reveal added to the festive nature of the event, but also made for some pressure putts.
The first place team was made up of players Monica Shores, Caroline Duncan, Barbara Walczak and Ruth Kirk. Second place honors went to Rosie Foote, Kathy Saleeba and Audrey Walther. In the money for third were teammates Sherry Kantola, Tami Dunlap, Donna Fisher and Beverly Judd. And rounding out the lead roster were Tracy Crawford, Jeanie Fivecoat, Roxie McMillon and Patricia Lowe for fourth.
A delicious dinner followed that evening in the Golf Hammock Bar and Grill. A 50/50 netted proceeds that will be donated to the New Testament Mission in Sebring. A great time was had by all. If you’re interested in hearing more about ladies golf at Golf Hammock, contact the Golf Hammock Pro Shop at 863-382-2151. A member of the ladies association will return your call promptly to tell you more about this active group.
Lake June West
Mon., Nov. 25 — Women’s League: 1st Place Team, 36, Helene Mellon, Verna Knishka, Betty Bevard, Panda Burton; 2nd Place, 39, Barbara Sydenstricker, Elaine Orr, Carol Goebel, Karen Kaminski. Closest to Pin on hole No. 8, Barbara Sydenstricker, 18-feet, 10-inches.
{div}Wed., Nov. 27 — Men’s League: 1st Place Team, 43, Ron Cobert, Dan Schultz, Jack Lorenz, Dennis Mathew; 2nd Place, 44, Mike Rogers, Tim Caskanette, Bob Knishka, Bill Fowler; 3rd Place, 46, Tony Notaro, John Sonafrank, Bob Diece; 4th Place, 47, Larry Heath, Norm Grubbs, Al Welch, Jack Clegg. Closest to Pin, No. 2, Mike Rogers, 16-3, No. 4, Norm Grubbs, 11-5, No. 8, John Sonafrank, 13-11.{/div}
{div}Thur., Nov. 28 — Mixed Scramble: 1st Place Team, 51, Mike Rogers, Mary McNamee, Bob & Elaine Orr, Norm Grubs, 2nd Place, 54, Ron and Carol Cobert, Bob & Verna Knishka, Sandy Page, Larry Heath. Closest to Pin, No. 8, Elaine Orr, 30-4..{/div}