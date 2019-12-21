Ladies Golf Hammock Results
Damp and chilly conditions didn’t keep the Golf Hammock ladies off the links this week. Wednesday’s Low Net event went off as planned, with two thirds of the players finishing. Granted, a bit damp and chilled, but pleased to have played to the end.
Winning the First Flight for this Low Net Event was Kathy Saleeba (who also won one of the Closest-to-the-Pins,) followed by Beth Weiler in second for the First Flight and Helene Tremblay in third. Second Flight was led by Carolyn Riffle, with Lorraine Friend in second and Debbie Forsyth in third. Third Flight ladies in the money included Hilda Waddell in first, Donna Fisher in second and Carol Goebel in third. Rosie Mays was a Closest-to-the-Pin winner also.
Interested in hearing more about ladies’ golf at Golf Hammock? Just call the Golf Hammock Pro Shop at 863-382-2151. One of the league members will get back with you promptly.
Lake June West Golf Results
Mon., Dec. 9 — Women's League: 1st Place Team, 33, Jo Ann McGill, Sandy Page, Debbie Craig, Carol Goebel; 2nd Place, 36, Joyce Swartz, Elaine Orr, Betty Bevard, Patti DeNooy; 3rd Place, 40, Donna Palmatier, Panda Burton, Margaret Schultz. Closest to the Pin, Hole No. 4, Patti DeNooy, 2-feet, 10-inches; No. 8, Panda Burton, 14-11.
Wed., Dec. 11 — Men's League: 1st Place Team, 39, Ron Cobert, John Sonafrank, Bob Diece, Bill Fowler; 2nd Place, 42, Tony Notaro, Larry Heath, Bob Knishka, Harold Johannson; 3rd Place, 44, Mike Rogers, Norm Grubbs, Al Welch, Jack Clegg. Closest to the Pin, No. 2, Bill Fowler, 12-7; No. 4, Ron Cobert, 17-11.
Thur., Dec. 12 — Mixed Scramble: 1st Place Team, 52, Larry Heath, Sandy Page, Lynn Mahvta, Patti DeNooy, Charlotte Mathew; 2nd Place, 54, Mike Rogers, Bob & Verna Knishka, Bob & Elaine Orr; 3rd Place, 56, Tony Notaro, Jo Ann McGill, Ron & Carol Cobert, Margaret Schultz. Closest to the Pin, No. 8, Verna Knishka, 10-4.