Sun ‘n Lake Round Robin Results
A three-day Round Robin Golf Tournament took place recently at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club. Four teams consisting of 84 players competed in 36 holes of match play.
“The last day was a shamble format with 18 holes,” stated Bill Norcross. “Those matches usually tighten up all teams. Tournament Director, Pete Delongchamp, has run this highly popular tournament for several years. Each year teams are selected and battle in true 4-ball format and matches. The total points for the matches get closer and closer each year, which is fun for the game. Weather was perfect and recent snowbirds from the north surly appreciated the warm climate.”
The first place finishers were the team of “Bethpage” with the top four players being George Forrest, Mike Price, Bruce Peterson and Cody Peterson.
Team “Augusta” came in second with the top foursome being Neil Sawatzky, David Lamb, Paul Stone and Stan Doyle.
Rounding out the top three was the “Oakmont” team with the squad of Greg Long, Don Gemmel, John Brown and John Carroll.
Sun ‘N Lake MGA Results
Sun ‘N Lake MGA held their annual Christmas Couples Tournament with 25 winners and 216 players. The primary beneficiaries of the tournament are The Big Brother/Big Sisters Charity. Director Shawn Beumel was on hand to receive 90 plus gifts for the kids for Christmas.
Mrs. Beaumel thanked the MGA and Sun ‘N Lake members for helping the program each year for many years.
In flight one, the foursome of Rob Widmeyer, Sue Widmeyer, Rob Thomas and Jacqui Thomas placed first with a gross score of 62. Mark Boivin, Brenda Boivin, Wade Henderson and Brenda Berti claimed first in with a match card net score of 56. Placing in second also with 56 was the team of Neil Sawatzky, Lisa Sawatzky, Brian Hannon and Wilma Hannon.
Flight two first place gross winners were Terry Austin, Joanna Austin, John Anderson and Sherry Anderson with 63. The squad of Dave Ashley, Diane Ashley, John Celebre and Laurie Celebre came in first with a net score of 55.
It was a tight competition in flight three with the quartet of Doug Coe, Mary Coe, John Brown and Bonnie Brown placing first with a match card gross score of 65. With a net of 54 the team of Dave Griffin, Deb Griffin, Frank Guglielmi and Margaret Guglielmi claimed first. The second, third and fourth place teams all tied with net scores of 55.
With a gross score of 66 the foursome of Al Ridley, Rose Ridley, Dave Bibler and Deb Dibler came out on top in flight four. In the net division it was a close race with Willard Ramsey, Jane Ramsey, John Mackey and Kylie Mackey placing first after matching cards with 56.
The gross division of flight five was won by the team of Russ Rudd, Bev Rudd, Dennis Swanson and Ada Swanson with 69. Jim Van Horn, Shirley Van Horn, Jerry Wannamaker and Skye Wannamaker placed first with a net score of 54.
Lake June Golf Results
Mon., Dec. 2: Women’s League: 1st Place Team, 31, Annie Hall, Joyce Swartz, Elaine Orr, Carol Goebel; 2nd Place, 35, Barb Sydnstricker, Jo Ann McGill, Panda Burton, Chris Heath; 3rd Place, 46, Donna, Sandy Page, Betty Bevard. Closest to Pin, hole No. 2, Barb Sydenstricker, 11’ 6”, No. 8, Panda Burton, 9’ 7”. Carol Goebel had a “Hole-in-one” on No. 13 ( 84 yards), using a 9 iron.
Wed., Dec. 4: Men’s League: 1st Place Team, 40, Larry Heath, Tim Caskanette, Bob Diece, Bill Fowler; 2nd Place, 41, Tony Notaro, Johm Sonafrxank, Doyan Eades, Harold Johansson; 3rd Place, 43, Mike Rogers, Norm Grubbs, Bob Knishka, Jack Lorenz. Closest to Pin, No. 2, Bill Fowler, 9’ 8”, No. 8, Doyan Eades, 8’ 9”.
Thur., Dec. 5: Mixed Scramble: 1st Place Team, 50, Tony Notaro, Jo Ann McGill, Bob & Verna Knishka, Norm Grubbs; 2nd Place, 55, Mike Rogers, Mary McNamee, Bob & Elaine Orr, Margaret Schultz; 3rd Place, 58, Larry & Chris Heath, Sandy Page, Betty Bevard, Don Leaver. Closest to Pin, No. 2, Norm Grubbs, 34’ 0”, No. 8, Verna Knishka, 4’ 11”.