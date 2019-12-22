The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of Decembers gives anglers the new moon the day after Christmas and a weather forecast with strong winds for the first half of the week as a low pressure system crosses the state today through Monday night.
The new moon will be the weakest one of this year when it occurs Thursday. Therefore the best feed rating the day after Christmas might climb into the six-range. The good news is the extended weather forecast predicts very good weather for triggering ‘fish adjustment’ on Thursday. If so, you can definitely expect a six rating or perhaps slightly better if pressure rise turns-out to be better than predicted.
The weather forecast for the first half of this week will cause fish to be moving downward and out into open water. Pressure has been dropping from 30.25 In Hg since yesterday evening and will bottom-out at 29.75 In Hg by Monday morning. So if you’re fishing today, expect fish to be on the outside edges of deeper shoreline areas, in the process of moving deeper throughout the day today.
A strong 15-18 mph west wind will prevail Monday, switching to a northwesterly 9-12 mph wind for Tuesday. Christmas day a perfect fishing wind of 7-10 mph will occur from the north, and Thursday and Friday a perfect easterly wind in the 5-9 mph range. Next weekend a perfect southeastern fishing wind is predicted at ideal speeds of 5-8 mph. Temperatures will also climb to the eight degree mark.
So anglers can expect a very good new moon Christmas fishing experience during the second half of this week. Fish will begin to move upward into shoreline feeding areas Tuesday and feeding at advertised rates or better on Christmas and the day after.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday through Saturday will produce the best fishing factors as wind speeds drop into the ideal fishing wind range of 7-10 mph from the northeast to easterly directions. Thursday morning could be the best of this four-day period if the weather prediction of 0.13 in Hg pressure rise occurs over the previous 12 hours.
It should be noted that today fish will be moving out into open deeper water and will be feeding as they move downward. However a medium to strong southeastern wind will challenge anglers. If you can handle wave action and like fishing open deeper waters, today could produce fairly well.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:17 a.m. and the sunrise occurs at 7:12 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 7-10 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and will increase in feed rating to a 5-6 rating Wednesday through Friday---new moon occurs Thursday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 2:59 p.m. and the sunset at 5:36 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 42 minutes and will improve to a 4-rating by the midweek.
A second minor period will start to occur when the moonrise occurs in harmony with the sunrise. This will occur Wednesday through Saturday from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Today the moonrise occurs at 3:29 a.m. and moves later daily by one hour.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 23-28 new moon, January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 full moon, 21-27 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District's (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50' for the high-level mark and 39' for the low-level mark which will be dropped to 38.50' by January first.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You'll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers' graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
