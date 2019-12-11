The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of December gives anglers the second half of the full moon week and a very good weather forecast for daytime anglers, no so much for nighttime anglers.
Cloud cover will dominate tonight and Thursday night, blocking the light of the full moon, thereby causing fish to feed at above average rates during the midday hours. Thursday evening a low pressure system enters the state, which will drop pressure significantly, causing fish to adjust downward during the night.
The low pressure system will be a slow mover, dropping pressure from 30.25 In Hg to 29.80 In Hg by Friday midnight. So Thursday and Friday fish will be adjusting downward to eight to twelve foot depths and possible more. So be prepared to fish open water structures away from shorelines.
Sunday morning however a high pressure enters the state, which will reverse fish migration very quickly. Saturday night the pressure rises from 29.80 In Hg to 30.15 In Hg twelve hours later. You can expect fish to be back in the shoreline shallows Sunday morning through Monday midday.
There will be moderate to high winds from the east on Thursday and the west on Saturday. Otherwise an ideal fishing wind will occur today, Friday, and Sunday.
Water temperatures are ideal right now for fish to feed at will. Expect bass and panfish to be feeding for extended periods when they do feed. Today and Thursday fish will be in the shoreline shallows, then move very deep Thursday night, Friday and Saturday. And Saturday evening fish will begin to move towards the shallows and by Sunday morning fish will be in the 2-5 foot depths again.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday the daytime anglers will benefit from a cloudy night, blocking the full moon almost completely for much of the night. This will cause more fish to feed twelve hours later during the midday period.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at twelve midnight and underfoot at 11:54 a.m. creating two major feeding periods during the hours of 10:30-1:30. A feed intensity rating of 6-7 will occur during both periods. Daily these periods move later by fifty minutes and decline in rating by a full number until the weekend when it settles in the 3-4 range.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:20 p.m. and the moonset at 6:23 a.m. which will help the sunset and sunrise feeding periods significantly. Therefore during the hours of 5-7:30 both periods will have a feed intensity rating of 4-5. Daily both periods move later by fifty minutes with the feed rating starting to decline by a half number during the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 11-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon, January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark which will be dropped to 38.50’ by January first.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You'll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers' graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
