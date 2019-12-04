The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of December anglers will experience the first-quarter moon phase, which occurs today and a winter weather forecast which will cause a high pressure system to enter the state today which will gradually bring eight degree temperatures back by the weekend.
As is always the case, during the first-quarter moon phase, there are two major feeding periods occurring, one during the sunrise and one during the sunset. Today and Thursday the sunrise will have the underfoot moon helping to create feeding activity during the low temperature period of the day.
But during the second period, when the moon is overhead an hour and a half after the sunset, there will be fish feeding in warmer water, still at a higher temp than the morning period, since the sun will be shining bright all day. So both period will have about the same level of feeding activity.
A high pressure system is passing through the state today which will cause atmospheric pressure to climb from 29.94 In Hg to 30.20 In Hg by Thursday midday. Water temperatures will also be on the rise at the same time so you can expect fish to be moving up into shoreline feeding areas tomorrow morning and evening during the major feeding periods.
Bass are in the spawning mode one hundred percent right now. A percentage of the spawning bass will be still in the ‘bulk-up pre-spawn stage’ which means a great fishing experience. However as the majority of the female bass go on bed, bass feeding activity will diminish greatly….so don’t be surprised if find a feeding bass becomes difficult.
The cause of the ‘Bass Spawn’ is water temperatures in the lower to middle sixty degree range. And this will be the case throughout this week and next, if the extended weather forecast is correct. So expect less and less feeding bass to be present. Once a female bass comes off bed, she generally won’t feed for about three to five days depending on how well she bulked-up in the pre-spawn feeding effort.
Female bass for instance will feed sooner after the spawn in Lake Jackson than Lake Istokpoga because of the difference in the richness of the two different food-chains.
Please keep in mind to handle spawning bass with great care. Hold them with two hands when taking pictures and always release them exactly where you caught them as quickly as possible.
Best Fishing Days: With both the temperature and atmospheric pressure climbing Thursday through Saturday I’m expecting fish to feed Thursday morning at above average rates and again during the late morning hours on Saturday or Sunday. Remember, with the current water temperatures, fish are feeding every two to three days depending on the strength of the food chain of the lake you fish.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon underfoot at 6:43 p.m. and the sunrise at 7:01 p.m. and the second period occurs when the moon is overhead at 7:04 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m.
Therefore between the morning and evening hours of 5:30 – 8 a.m. and p.m. there will be a feed intensity rating of 2-3. Daily both of these periods moves later by 45 minutes and will remain at the current feeding rate until Sunday when the evening lunar overhead period begins the full moon phase—full moon occurs Dec. 12.
Also, by this weekend, the morning underfoot period becomes the one major daytime feeding period. Saturday and Sunday between 7-9:30 a.m. there will be a 4-rating feed activity occurring. As the full moon triggers (overhead period) more fish to feed in its light at night, less fish will be feeding twelve hours later during the daytime major underfoot period. Both periods will produce about a 4-rating and a 5-6 rating by the middle of next week.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:14 p.m. and solar noon at 12:18 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period move later by 30 minutes and remains at the 2-3 feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 9-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon, January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.33 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark which will be dropped to 38.50’ by January first.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
