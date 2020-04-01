The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the beginning of April gives anglers a strong first quarter moon phase which always means great sunset and sunrise fishing. And this weekend the week of the super full moon starts which will provide anglers with the best nighttime full moon fishing of the year.
Since there will be no nighttime cloud-cover if forecasters are correct for this month’s full moon phase, daytime midday anglers will have to work for success this weekend. Never the less, the midday feeding activity will be an excellent minor fishing period.
The weather forecast predicts a medium to strong wind out of the northwest today and a perfect fishing wind out of the northeast for Thursday and Friday. The weekend will have ideal wind speeds out of the east which will change to a southeastern wind the day of the super full moon.
The moon is currently in the section of its orbit which favor anglers. The high position occurred yesterday and the perigee occurs eight hours prior to the moon becoming full Tuesday. Therefore the next ten days will be better-than-average. Add in the fact that water temperatures are in the ideal temperature range for fish to feed at will, and you have plenty of reasoning to be out on the water several times this week and next.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday morning and the weekend look to be the best days of the next five days. Atmospheric pressure will climb all day today and tonight, which will force fish into the shallows for Thursday morning.
The full moon week starts Saturday---strong full moon occurs next Tuesday—which will cause above-average feeding activity for seven days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:09 p.m. and the sunset at 7:44 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 5-6 from 6:30-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating to a 4-5 rating for the remainder of the week.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 7:41 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:16 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 5 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains in the 5-range for the remainder of the week.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 4-10 super full moon, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I’ll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Also, I’ll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average. And occasionally will offer special bass-fishing charter-pricing for one lucky blog reader who happens to time their visit at the right hour of the day. Appreciate clicks on the Facebook “Like” button.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.25’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) One gate is open 1.4 feet and flowing 265 cubic feet per second. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons—April and May the lake is gradually lowered 1.5 feet in preparation for the rainy season which starts June 1. .
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com