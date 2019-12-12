SEBRING – Heavy rains drenched Fireman’s Field in Sebring on Tuesday night, though it did not slow down the Lake Placid Green Dragon boy’s soccer team as they came away with a soggy 5-1 win over the Sebring Blue Streaks.
With the win, the Green Dragons improved to 5-1-2 on the season while the Blue Streaks season record fell to 3-5.
“Hats off to Lake Placid, they did a good job taking care of the ball,” said Sebring Head Coach James Ashley. “They look for those extended passes and they try to draw you out of your position, then go exactly where they drew you out of. That is what their game style is and they are good at it.”
The first wave of heavy rains had passed over and subsided before the start of the game, but the saturated field did not slow down Lake Placid as they forged a 2-0 lead on goals by Rudy Perez and Sam Troutman.
Sebring answered on a free kick by Jonathan Almeida from about 30 yards out that went over the Lake Placid wall into the net to cut the Green Dragon lead in half at 2-1.
The Green Dragons added a goal just before the first half when Daniel Andino from 10 yards out floated a shot over the Sebring goal keeper to increase Lake Placid’s lead back to two at 3-1 going into the intermission.
“We were down early 3-1, their first goal was a bullet, like a laser,” said Ashley “I felt like the second and third goal we gave up. We did not take care of the ball well enough to deny them those opportunities.”
The heavy rains that appeared and left before the game came back in full force in the second half. Even with the environmental hindrance, the intensity of play between the two teams did not diminish with Lake Placid scoring twice more in the second half on goals by Perez and Etiel Palacios to make the final score 5-1.
“We improved from when we played them last year and I saw a better Sebring team,” added Ashley. “We play them again in January and we will always be up to play them. We had opportunities, but we did not finish. They were better than us, but it was not like we had no chance type of game. They are a great team to play to see how we pan out in our district. They are a little higher level than our district, they are a good barometer, if we could play them every game, we would be a better team because of the level they are at.”
Lake Placid plays again tonight at home as they host the LaBelle Cowboys, who are currently undefeated on the season at 6-0-3 after tying Clewiston on Tuesday night 2-2.
Sebring will host the Clewiston Tigers on Friday night and will bring with them a record of 4-1-2, as stated earlier, tying in their last game on Tuesday night against LaBelle, 2-2.