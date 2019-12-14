LAKE PLACID — The LaBelle Cowboys soccer team traveled Thursday night to take on the Lake Placid Green Dragons. Earlier this season, the teams played to a 2-all draw. Thursday night’s action made it seem as if there would be another tie between the two evenly matched opponents. The Green Dragons prevailed this time around and took a 2-1 victory.
The start of the game was a repeat of Tuesday night for Lake Placid. The rain wreaked havoc on the field and made the surface slippery.
“The boys played in similar conditions the other night and I think it helped them tonight,” stated Lake Placid head coach Alix Jolicoeur.
The Green Dragons came out to make a statement at the start of the game. Ball movement led to early scoring chances, but they were denied by LaBelle’s Goalie Luis Orduna. Not to be outdone Lake Placid’s goalie Oscar Resendiz was a wall most of the night.
With 7:13 left in the first half, Green Dragons’ Adrian Mojica got the scoring going. Mojica hit a shot from around 30 yards out and found the back of the net over the outstretched hands of LaBelle’s Orduno.
LaBelle answered back with 2:04 left in the first half as Avelardo Esquivel hit just under the top crossbar to pull the teams even. That score would hold up as the teams entered halftime tied at 1.
Daniel Adino put the Green Dragons up 2-1 with 3:25 left in the game. Adino found himself in the right place at the right time. A corner kick that landed right in front of the net was booted around until Adino found the ball and placed it in the back of the net.
LaBelle’s sweeper Jesus Solis had a strong effort on the night as he denied Lake Placid inside the box more than once. Lake Placid’s Oby Vega, Etiel Palacios and Sam Troutman had a strong effort for the Green Dragons.
With the loss, LaBelle drops to 6-1-3 on the season. Lake Placid moves to 6-1-2 as they hit the winter school break. Lake Placid’s next game is against county rivals, the Sebring Blue Streaks on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.