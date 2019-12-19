LAKE PLACID — Down but not out, the Lake Placid Green Dragons rallied late in the game to defeat the East Lee Jaguars 63-59 Tuesday night. The Green Dragons’ record is now 3-6 for the season.
“We came out with energy and effort and that is what we expect every day,” said first year Lake Placid coach Brandon Lykes. “My guys gave it everything they have and just finished. It is incredible and these guys expect to play at the highest level and tonight we did that.”
The Jaguars were led in the first period by Cargan Murry who sank three baskets, Malichi Walker added a pair of jump shots and Carlos Santos went 2-for-2 at the free throw line. East Lee’s Caleb Munnings also went two-for-two at the line, added a layup where he was fouled on the play and added another free throw for the Jaguars. Lake Placid trailed behind the Jaguars but were led by Lazavion Brown who charged down court for the Green Dragons first basket of the game and then sank three 3-pointers. Cobe Sholtz made a jump shot bringing the score to 17-13 at the end of the first with East Lee in a slight lead.
Lake Placid stayed close to the Jaguars in the second period. Will Taylor, Oné Sholtz and Izayiah Patterson each made a shot for Lake Placid. Erskin Toliver made a jump shot and added two free throws for the Green Dragons. The Jaguars expanded their lead at the free throw line having made six out of seven shots from the line. Justine Jerez, Dayron Delgado, Santos and Murry each added a bucket for East Lee increasing it’s lead to 31-23 at halftime.
“I feel like we played really good all around,” said Patterson. “We were knocking down shots on offense and getting turnovers on defense. We played really well as a team. It felt great to rally and that is what we need to close this game out. Our team is really good, we have a lot of potential to have a good record and I think we will do great things. I like coach Lykes a lot. I like what he is doing, I like how he treats us, how he coaches, he has a good game plan and he is going to take us all the way. This being my senior year has hit me really hard, it flew by really quick. This season I want to hang a banner on the wall and go to college. Our team goal is to win the championship.”
The Green Dragons found their groove in the third period. Kyle Abraham and Toliver each contributed a 3-pointer and a couple of buckets for Lake Placid. Brown sank a jump shot for the Green Dragons. C. Sholtz and O. Sholtz each added a free throw. East Lee was led by Munnings who made two 3-pointers and went 2-for-2 at the line. Murry and Delgado each made a bucket and Jerez contributed a layup along with a single free throw. The Jaguars were clinging to a 46-42 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Lake Placid took control in the fourth period. As the intensity mounted, the Jaguars were led by Munnings who made three baskets and added a free throw. Jerez contributed a 3-pointer and Murry made a jump shot for East Lee. The Green Dragons pulled ahead with the leadership of Patterson who made two rebounds, charged down the open court for a layup, went two-for-two at the line and sank an impressive 3-pointer. O. Sholtz made a pair of layups, Abraham added a bucket and Toliver netted a 3-pointer claiming a 63-59 victory for the Green Dragons.
“I love coaching here at Lake Placid,” added Lykes. “I love the guys, I love the camaraderie and I just love it. A lot of people sleep on this team but we come to work every day. We are going to work like we do every day and get ready for Moore Haven.”
Lake Placid hopes to add another win to their record when they host the Moore Haven Terriers tonight at 6:30 p.m.