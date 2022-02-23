AVON PARK — The Lake Placid Green Dragons opened their season with a 7-4 win over the Frostproof Bulldogs at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park on Monday night to start the Avon Park Early Bird Tournament.
The Green Dragons took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second produced by Donovan Lusby and Holden Martin both reaching base via being hit by a pitch and later scoring on base hits by Landon Goodwin, Colton Krueger and Eli Ming.
Along with Lusby and Martin scoring, Goodwin and Krueger scored to put Lake Placid up 4-0.
Frostproof cut Lake Placid’s lead back to one in the top of the third with a three run outburst as Jacob Jackson, Chris Gordon and Nate Jenkins scored with Gordon and Jenkins both getting base hits to make the score 4-3
Lead off walks hurt the Bulldogs in the bottom of the third inning as Josh Morgan and Owen Phypers reached base on a free pass. Base hits by Goodwin and Lusby contributed to bringing both Morgan and Phypers home as the Green Dragons expanded their lead back to three at 6-3.
Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning with Frostproof’s Jackson reaching on a base hit and later scored to make the score 6-4 in favor of Lake Placid.
Lake Placid answered in the bottom of the fifth as Phypers led off the inning reaching on a walk and later scored on base hits by Lusby and Martin as the Green Dragons reestablished a three run lead at 7-4 after the fifth inning.
Neither team scored in the sixth inning and Lake Placid set Frostproof down in order in the top of the seventh to hold onto the 7-4 win for their first win of the Early Bird Tournament and of the season.