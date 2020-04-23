Sporting events across America have been canceled or postponed and each day it seems like another event has been canceled due to COVID-19. As for Highlands County, all spring sports have been canceled and the fate of youth sports is still unknown. The Heartland Triathlon released an update Monday and unfortunately the event that each year attracts hundreds of people to Highlands County has been postponed until June 2021.
In the statement Heartland Triathlon Race Director Daniel Andrews stated, “My decision has not come easily and as a Race Director this is absolutely not the conclusion I wanted to come to. After weeks of studying trends, speaking to other event organizers, listening to USAT’s (USA Triathlon) direction, examining other events’ rescheduled, studying our local community calendars, considering volunteer safety and most importantly the needs and safety of our athletes I have decided that this is the decision that is in the best interest of all concerned.”
The Heartland Triathlon has been moved to June 12 and 13, 2021. All current entries will automatically be deferred to the 2021 event. The Triathlon is working with USA Triathlon on the Regional Championship and the fate of that event is still unknown at this time.
“Personally, as Race Director for on major event, I am heartbroken to have made this decision,” Andrews stated. “I hold full responsibility for this decision and pledge to you that our team is working harder than ever to bring everything we can to make 2021 the best Triathlon ever! I am also working on plans to have a fun and creative event for the athletes who registered for 2020. We have a brand-new website coming online by the of the month and look forward to sharing details on a late Summer/Fall activity that I hope will help fill the void of our postponement.”
If you have questions please visit trisignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/TheHeartlandTriathlon or visit the Heartland Triathlon’s Facebook page.