TORONTO — Jimmy Butler delivered a triple-double to beat Toronto, then turned his focus to Miami’s next opponent with an unbeaten home record.
Butler had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and the Heat spoiled Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto’s lineup by beating the Raptors 121-110 in overtime Tuesday.
“I’m not going to say that this one is more special than any other one,” Butler said of Miami’s third consecutive win and second straight on the road. “Just two good teams going at it. We were fortunate enough to do our job.”
Butler scored eight consecutive points in 55 seconds to begin the extra session as the Heat recovered after blowing a seven-point lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.
“When it’s closing time, he just makes whatever play is needed,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
Miami also won at Milwaukee on Oct. 26, a 131-126 overtime victory. The Heat are the only road team to beat the Bucks this season.