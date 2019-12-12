NEW YORK — NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday it is “highly probable” federal legislation will be passed that sets national guidelines for how college athletes can be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses.
Emmert, who spoke a forum sponsored by the Sports Business Journal, said he is spending most of his time trying to figure out how the NCAA and its hundreds of member schools will allow college athletes to get that kind of compensation under the auspices of amateur athletics.
He said he is also spending a lot of time in Washington, meeting with lawmakers, often with university presidents and other representatives from individual schools.
Last week, Sen. Chris Murphy and Sen. Mitt Romney announced the formation of a bipartisan congressional working group that will examine compensating college athletes.
“They want to hear from their home universities,” Emmert said. “Members of Congress care about college sports. They recognize how important it is to American society. They don’t want to do harm. They want to make it better. But it’s going to be a long road. It’s not going to be something that happens overnight.”
The issue gained urgency after California passed a law in October that will give college athletes the right to make money of things like endorsement deals and promoting businesses or products on their social media accounts. That law does not go into effect until 2023.
Since then, more than 20 other states have moved on similar legislation, with some states saying they would like new laws to be in place as soon as next year. That would make it almost impossible for the NCAA to operate with consistent rules for all its members.
A federal law would eliminate that potential problem, but the NCAA wants a say in what that looks like.