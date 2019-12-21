DOHA, Qatar — Cut-price beer being downed in a field.
Roadside walls being urinated against.
Drum-beating passengers leading chants through the metro.
Qatar has taken on a new, very unfamiliar guise this week for a nation that adheres to a strictly conservative religious code.
This Persian Gulf nation is getting a taste of soccer fan culture in a way never experienced before, while bracing itself for the bigger culture shock of hosting the World Cup in 2022.
The Club World Cup, which concludes on Saturday with Liverpool against Flamengo, has been a soft-landing for Qatar. Even with only six visiting teams, Qatar has experienced an influx of thousands of Brazilian, Mexican, and Liverpool fans.
The first thing that surprises many is the weather in this desert nation. Two months after athletics spectators were baking in conditions exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, soccer fans are experiencing temperatures half of that.
“I wasn’t expecting it to be so cold,” said Paulo Gualberto, who flew in from Rio de Janeiro to support South American champion Flamengo. “I thought it would be like Rio with sun every day.”
It’s why this FIFA competition is being staged so late in the year as a test event for the World Cup. The baking conditions experienced here in June-July forced FIFA to move the tournament to a November-December slot for the first time, infuriating European leagues and clubs who supply most of the stars for the World Cup and were assured the stadium air conditioning would be sufficient.
So much more has transformed around this tournament than just the scheduling, or even the changing skyline in Qatar as stadiums and skyscrapers have risen from the sands to cope with hosting one of the biggest sporting events in the world.
Qatar has been forced to change its labor laws after outrage over conditions and rights endured by the migrant workers building the infrastructure.
“Is it ideal? No,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “But it's better than what it was 10 years ago … and this is thanks to football. If we would have listened to some prejudices that exist towards the Arab world, we would have never have hosted (a World Cup).”
Qatari authorities have had to let their guard down to adapt to the expectations of visiting fans.
Alcohol is banned in stadiums and prohibited in public areas, leaving drinking usually restricted to hotels where a beer can cost $15.
But for the Club World Cup, an open area has been turned into an outdoor drinking zone with beer around $6 for a pint. The problem is the fan zone is on the outskirts of Doha at a golf course, almost an hour from the Khalifa Stadium used for the semifinals and finals.