MELBOURNE, Australia — Ernie Els has finished second to Tiger Woods more than any other player, and he never looked more spectacular doing it than as captain in the Presidents Cup.
“OK, you got me,” Els said to him with a wry grin during the closing ceremony at Royal Melbourne.
Was it really a surprise?
Sure, the Americans were the first team to rally from a deficit on the final day to win the Presidents Cup, and it was their first in any cup since a four-point comeback in the Ryder Cup at Brookline in 1999. Some context is required. They’ve won the Ryder Cup only twice since then, and they hardly ever lose the Presidents Cup.
Even with a 10-8 lead going into singles, Els and his International team were playing against a stacked deck, as usual.
It wasn’t as bad as the time Els trailed Woods by 10 shots going into the final round at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Open. Still, it didn’t seem like a fair fight.
The Internationals had only two players among the top 20 in the world ranking. Woods’ team had 10 players from the top 20, and that didn’t even include the injured Brooks Koepka at No. 1 in the world. Two of the four wild-card selections for the Americans, including Woods, won majors this year. In the singles session, the outcome felt inevitable.
Els was gracious in defeat, and also gutted.
He had fashioned 12 players representing nine flags into a team with identity and purpose. The logo he created for the International team was a combination of shields and badges culled from history that spoke to unity and loyalty, friendship, strength and fight. And they had a chance, which is more than they’ve had some years.
“If you compare our team on paper with other teams in other sport, you would have laughed us out of the building,” Els said. “But we gave it a hell of a go and we came mightily close to winning and upsetting one of the greatest golf teams of all time.”
But they didn’t.
And it won’t get any easier the next time. Or the time after that.