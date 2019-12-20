MIAMI — The woebegone Cincinnati Bengals face a challenge Sunday they might be able to tackle: the Miami Dolphins’ running backs.
Cincinnati’s run defense is allowing 158 yards per game to rank last in the NFL. But then the Dolphins rank last in run offense, and their leading rusher is a 37-year-old quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, with 219 yards. He ranks 68th in the league.
The Dolphins could become the first team whose top rusher totals fewer than 300 yards since the NFL went to a 16-game season in 1978, according to Sportradar.
No wonder Miami is 3-11.
And no wonder the Bengals are 1-13. They’ve allowed more than 5.4 yards per attempt in six games, including each of the past two weeks.
That’s one reason the Dolphins are favored for the first time this season. Rookie coach Brian Flores, anxious to establish a winning culture, said he’s going all-out for a victory even though it would eliminate Miami from contention for the No. 1 draft choice. Cincinnati clinches the top pick with a loss.