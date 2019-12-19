NEW YORK — For the better part of two hours, Mike White had witnessed the kind of outclassing that makes coaches rethink their career paths.
And when it was over, he was sheepish. Borderline speechless, really.
Not because he was embarrassed by his team’s performance. Rather, he was proud of the complete, 40-minute effort they put forth.
“It was one of those games,” White said after Florida routed Providence 83-51 Tuesday night in the second game of the inaugural Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.
“All teams I think this early in the season of course are finding themselves, (and we’re) certainly looking for sure but (we) took some steps tonight.”
That is an understatement. Keyontae Johnson was one of four Gators (7-3) to finish in double-figure scoring. Johnson led Florida with 19 points. Tre Mann contributed 13 points. Noah Locke chipped in with 11, and Ques Glover had 10. Florida has won five of six.