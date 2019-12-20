Lake Placid senior softball men’s league is now practicing on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the Lake June Ball Fields. The League is for ages 60 and up. There will be 23 games at the Highlands Sports Complex in Sebring starting January through March. A player draft in December will assign players to teams.
If interested and looking for good camaraderie and exercise, just bring a bat, glove and enthusiasms to the Lake Placid practices and sign up. For further league information please visit the league website at lpsoftball.com
After School Tennis Lessons
After school tennis lesson are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center located at the Country Club of Sebring. Lessons begin Jan. 6 and run through Jan. 30. Ages 4 thru 18 and beginners are welcome. USPTA certified tennis professional, Horace Watkis is the instructor.
The sessions go for 4 weeks with 1 class per week. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) are Tuesdays from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a cost of $37. Future Champs (ages 6-12) have a choice of any day of the week with a start time of 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a cost of $45. Pre-Tournament Academy is held Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60. High School Team Level is held Thurdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information please contact Coach Horace Watkis at his office at 863-386-4282 or his cell 863-414-2164 or by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com
American Veterans Golf Scramble
American Veterans, Post 21 Golf Scramble will be held at Golf Hammock Country Club on Saturday, Jan. 11. The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m. There will be three flights consisting of 36 foursomes.
The cost is $60 per person that includes 1 mulligan, door prizes, closest to the pin and longest drive contests in the men and women divisions. Refreshments will be available during play. Lunch to follow at the American Vets post 21 at 623 US Highway 27 South. To sponsor a hole it is $50 per hole.
Please make checks payable to AM VETS post No. 21. For more information or questions please contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064.
Lake Placid doubles tennis
Inviting men and women to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Play as your schedule permits. Call Ralph Musall 863-699-0380 or text 863-633-9450 for more information. We are a group who play tennis on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. We are short players and want to generate interest and additional players.
After school tennis lessons
Certified Coach Tosin, ranked first in the state in doubles and in the Top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!).
Classes are held at Golf Hammock weekly. All ages are welcome Contact coach T at 863-510-7315. Rackets will be provided.