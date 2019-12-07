HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS — For the second year in a row, Sebring’s Lane Revell finished 57th out of 95 players at the Class-2A Golf Championship at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-In-The-Hills.
Revell shot 84-84 for a two day total of 168.
The boys division played the El Campeón golf course and the girls play Las Colinas. The course was very hilly and nothing like it in Florida.
Ponte Vedra High School won the boys Championship and American Heritage was second. On the girls side, Archbishop McCarthy won and American Heritage was second.