DAVIE — DeVante Parker has become such an eye-catching receiver that even he is talking about it.
The Miami Dolphins wideout is a man of few words, but in his first four NFL seasons, attempts to let his play do the talking were a bit of a bust.
So was Parker. Miami’s 2015 first-round pick developed a reputation as an underachiever unable or unwilling to play through nagging injuries, and there was some head-scratching around the league in March when the Dolphins gave him a $10 million, two-year contract.
Their faith is finally paying off, and Parker has become a centerpiece in Miami’s rebuilding plan.
“He’s developing into the player that everybody thought he could be,” Dolphins wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell said.
Parker is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season, and the game Sunday was his best yet. He had his first two-touchdown game, with both scores coming thanks to leaping catches, and a career-high 159 yards on seven receptions as the Dolphins upset the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Every time I looked up he was coming down with the ball,” Miami offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said, “which as a play-caller makes it easy to keep throwing it up to him.”
It was a breakout performance in a breakout season.
This year Parker has 854 yards receiving and six touchdowns, both career highs, and is four receptions shy of his career-best total of 57.
Since Week 6 he leads the AFC in yards receiving.
Many catches have been highlight material, with the 6-foot-3 Parker often out-leaping a defensive back or two to snatch what Dolphins coach Brian Flores calls 50-50 balls.
“I have to catch the next one — that’s all it is,” Parker said. “I know I have the ability to make plays and do whatever I can to help the team.”