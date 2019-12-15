SEBRING – The South-Central All-Star Football Classic was recently held at Firemen’s Field. It was for the top senior players to showcase what they can do. The Central team dominated 28-6 behind the leadership of Lake Placid’s coach Carl White.
The Central team consisted of players from Avon Park, Lake Placid, Sebring, Winter Haven, Kathleen, Lake Wales, Bartow, Lakeland Christian, Auburndale and Frostproof.
“The game was fun,” said White. “A lot of our kids got an opportunity to get some more highlights for the colleges coaches. I think that is what it was all about. We wanted to get these guys one last opportunity to put something on tap for these colleges. There were several standouts with Hunter Vanderpool of Avon Park getting defensive player of the game, Sebring’s Kasey Hawthorne and Nicholis Harris of Auburndale did well on offense and all the kids were able to showcase their skills.”
Sebring’s Chase Doty made an interception and broke up several plays while Kasey Hawthorne scored an impressive three of the four touchdowns for Central.
“The game went well and it was great to meet new people,” said Hawthorne. “It was great to play with some of my teammates for the last time. I really had a lot of fun out there. Our team was great and everyone played their part. To be selected was a blessing. So many people do not get that opportunity. It felt good to make three touchdowns. It had been a month since I played so it felt good to get back out there. It was emotional knowing I would never play on that field again but I know I am off to bigger and better things. I have a few Division 1 schools looking at me but I haven’t made a decision yet.”
Avon Park’s Hunter Vanderpool was a clear standout on defense for Central. Vanderpool made several big tackles and even sacked the quarterback a couple of times.
“I felt like as a team we did well and played our best,” Vanderpool said. “It felt great to make some big plays for our team and it felt meant to be. Our team was paired together well, we were a good team. It meant a lot to be selected even though we did not have a good season at Avon Park. I plan on going to college to play. I haven’t decided on a college yet.”
Another strong defensive player was Lake Placid’s Will Taylor who made several hard hits.
“It was a really fun game and it was a completely different atmosphere than I was used to,” said Taylor. “I am used to an extremely competitive atmosphere but this was more of a lighthearted type thing. We wanted to go in there and win but that really didn’t matter, it was more about having fun. It was great to meet all the other players and our team was great as you can tell by the score. It was the best talent you can find anywhere. I didn’t play as near as much as I wanted to but it’s okay. When I was in, I was changing the game. Me being from Lake Placid it kind of hurt my soul to being wearing blue on Sebring’s field. The sad moment for me was when we lost in the playoffs at home. It was nice to play with my guys one more time in the All-Star game. I have a couple schools looking at me but I haven’t decided on anything yet.”
Coach White enjoyed watching the players commaraderie and was thankful for the opportunity to coach.
“These kids have played together since city league and have played against each other so many times so it was great to see them play together with each other,” White said. “It was awesome to be able to coach and share the field with the rest of our staff. I got to know the coaches pretty well and that is what it is all about. I love being able to be around the game and spend sometime with some different people. It was a fun overall experience for me and it was great to watch these boys bond. I just really appreciate coach LaVaar Scott giving me the opportunity to go out and coach our kids one more time and we also appreciate the Sebring Fireman as well.”