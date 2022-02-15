Corvette, Porsche seminar during Race Week
SEBRING — A seminar honoring the 70th anniversary of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and the evolution of Corvette and Porsche in racing will be held this year at the Gallery of Legends racecar display in the Seven-Sebring Raceway Hotel Ballroom at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18. Entry to the hotel will be through the Midway gate at Sebring International Raceway. There is no charge to attend and the event is open to all fans with race credentials. Seating is limited, so we suggest that you arrive early.
Corvette expert and former Chevrolet engineer Bill Tower will lead the seminar that will include a number of guests, including Hurley Haywood, a two-time overall winner with 28 career starts at Sebring, and David Hobbs, a 2022 Sebring Hall of Fame inductee with eight starts in the 12 Hours and a respected motorsports commentator. The main topic of discussion will be how Corvette and Porsche have evolved over the years of racing at Sebring.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Golf Tournament Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Scholarship Fund will host a golf tournament on Saturday, March 12 at Pinecrest Golf Club.
The event is a 4-person scramble format with multiple classes and a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
Please arrive no later than 8 a.m. Mulligans, raffles, 50/50 available at the door. Entry fee for the tournament is $80 per person, foursomes are $320. Entry fee includes golf cart, lunch, awards and prizes.
All hole sponsorships and donations are welcome and appreciated.
For further information please contact Annette Schmitt’s at 863-414-8986 or John Harrison at 863-446-3236.
2022 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The Foundations at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula Continue Heartland Race Series. The nine-part run/walk series promotes health and fun competition.
The Foundations at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula are excited to announce their fourth annual Heartland Race Series. The 2022 series is compiled of nine races and encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must take part in six of the nine races to qualify for the series, and the top three finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the conclusion of the run series.
“The Heartland Race Series allows us to promote health and happiness, and it’s an added bonus when we can embrace fellowship while also supporting good causes,” said Bobbie Clark, AdventHealth Sebring CREATION Life Team Specialist. “Participating in meaningful activities like exercising as a group is a key part of feeling whole.”
The series kicked off last month with the LC5 Foundation: LC5K Run and Walk. The second race – Run the Track 3.74 – takes place on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Sebring International Raceway.
“As we get ready for the 2022 Race Series, we want participants to know that while we anticipate live events, there will be virtual options as conditions warrant,” said Chet Brojek, the race series organizer. “We also plan to practice social distancing at events to ensure a healthy experience that excites and engages our communities.”
The following dates reflect the rest of the Heartland Race Series and are subject to change in relation to safety and social distancing guidelines: March 5: Run the Ranch, April 16: Big Fun Little Run, July 4: 28th Annual Firecracker 5K, Oct. 15: AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Pink on Parade 5K and 1 Mile walk, Date TBD: Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov. 24: 30th Annual Turkey Trot 5K, and Dec. 9: Jarrett Family Jingle Bell 5K.
Register for the first race online: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/AvonPark/LC5K
For more information about the series or to learn more about the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s wellness initiatives, please contact the Foundation office at 863-402-5525 or Kirsten.Turner@AdventHealth.com.