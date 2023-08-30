Thursday
Lake Placid girls golf at Hardee, 3:30 p.m.
Avon Park, Hardee, Okeechobee swim at Sebring, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.
Sebring JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Lakeland Christian volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Okeechobee volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
South Florida volleyball at St. Petersburg College, 3 p.m.
Avon Park football at Jordan Christian Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Clewiston football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Cypress Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Tommy Lovett Sr Invitational (Highlands County Sports Complex)
South Florida volleyball at State College of Florida, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Lake Placid boys golf at Sebring (Country Club of Sebring), 4 p.m.
Sebring swim at Winter Haven (Rowdy Pool), 5:30 p.m.
McLaughlin, Frostproof swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte swim at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
Oasis Christian volleyball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.
DeSoto volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Palm Beach State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Clewiston boys golf at Lake Placid (Placid Lakes), 4 p.m.
DeSoto JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Moore Haven, 7 p.m.
Lake Wales JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
DeSoto volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Lake Wales volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Avon Park football at Lake Region, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Nova, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Blackman Invitational at Sebring, 8:30 a.m.
Lake Placid, Sebring cross country at Frostproof Invitational
