Today
Avon Park football at Parrish Community, 7 p.m.
Immokalee football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Sebring football at Kathleen, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.
St. Petersburg College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Saturday
Lake Placid, Sebring cross country at North Port Invite, 8 a.m.
State College of Florida volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Monday
Crutchfield Hawkins Invitational at River Greens
Webber International University volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Ridge Community volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Clewiston boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid girls golf at Clewiston, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid host cross country meet, 5 p.m.
Avon Park swim at Sebring, 5:30 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.
LaBelle volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
South Florida volleyball at Palm Beach State College, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Sebring bowling at LPA
Bartow, Lake Placid girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid girls golf at Sebring (Sun ‘n Lake) , 4 p.m.
Sebring swim at Winter Haven (Rowdy), 5:30 p.m.
Hardee, Frostproof swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Hardee JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Okeechobee JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Palmetto volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Sebring volleyball at Lakeland Christian
Lake Placid football at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
Sebring football at Clearwater Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Frostproof football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Sebring volleyball at Lakeland Christian
Sebring bowling at Kegal Tournament
Avon Park volleyball at Davenport Tri-Match
Avon Park cross country at Cape Coral, 6:30 a.m.