Today
South Florida volleyball at St. Petersburg College, 3 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 2, 2023 @ 1:19 am
Today
South Florida volleyball at St. Petersburg College, 3 p.m.
Avon Park football at Jordan Christian Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Clewiston football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Cypress Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Tommy Lovett Sr Invitational (Highlands County Sports Complex)
South Florida volleyball at State College of Florida, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Lake Placid boys golf at Sebring (Country Club of Sebring), 4 p.m.
Sebring swim at Winter Haven (Rowdy Pool), 5:30 p.m.
McLaughlin, Frostproof swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte swim at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
Oasis Christian volleyball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.
DeSoto volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Palm Beach State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Clewiston boys golf at Lake Placid (Placid Lakes), 4 p.m.
DeSoto JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Moore Haven, 7 p.m.
Lake Wales JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
DeSoto volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Lake Wales volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Avon Park football at Lake Region, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Nova, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Blackman Invitational at Sebring, 8:30 a.m.
Lake Placid, Sebring cross country at Frostproof Invitational
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.