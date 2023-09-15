Today
Pasco-Hernando State College at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Bayshore, 6:30 p.m.
Parrish football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m. (senior night)
Kathleen football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Lake Placid swim at Tarpon Invitational, TBD
Lake Placid volleyball at Palmetto, TBD
Monday
Crutchfield/Hawkins Invitational golf; boys at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club Deer Run and Turtle Run; girls at Pinecrest Country Club and River Greens Country Club, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start for all
Hardee swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Okeechobee girls golf at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Avon Park (Pinecrest), 4 p.m.
Hardee swim at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m. (senior night)
Lake Sumter State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Tenoroc volleyball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Frostproof, 7 p.m.
Lake Wales volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Avon Park girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Sebring swim at Lakeland (Gandy Pool), 5 p.m.
Lake Placid cross country at Avon Park, 5 p.m.
Avon Park JV football at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Sebring JV football at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
George Jenkins volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
St. Johns River State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Central Catholic football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Sebring, Lake Placid cross country at North Port Invitational
Sebring, Lake Placid swim at Pirate Invitational
Sunday, Sept. 24
Florida State College — Jacksonville volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25
Lake Placid, Sebring boys golf at Avon Park (Pinecrest), 4 p.m.
Lake Placid, Clewiston girls golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4:30 p.m.
Frostproof volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Ridge Community, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Avon Park boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Avon Park swim at Sebring, 5:30 p.m. (senior night)
Avon Park volleyball at Tenoroc, 6:30 p.m.
LaBelle volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
LaBelle boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Avon Park JV football at Frostproof, 7 p.m.
Okeechobee JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Lake Placid volleyball at Bayshore Christian (Tampa), TBD
Lake Placid, Sebring, Avon Park swim at Hardee Invitational, 5 p.m. (Diving)
South Florida volleyball at Pensacola State College, 5 p.m. (CST)
Avon Park football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Hardee volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid swim at Hardee Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (swimming)
South Florida volleyball at Gulf Coast State College, 1 p.m. (CST)