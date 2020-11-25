The South Florida State Women’s Cross Country team made the trip to Ft. Dodge, Iowa Nov. 12-15th and competed in the NJCAA Women’s Division ll Cross Country National Championships.
Tatiana Mier paced the ladies finishing with a 21:59 followed by Claire Darrin with a 22:19, and Francesca Chillemi with a 22:42. Ruby Eller ran the lone personal best for the Panthers with a 23:43, helping the Panthers place four runners in the top 100. Kareli Plata 26:16, and Arianna Bullington 27:58 completed the team times for the Panthers.
Sometimes in the short term, sports can be disappointing. Your favorite team doesn’t win, or make the playoffs, maybe you as an athlete may not perform at the level you expected on a given day. Sometimes your favorite player doesn’t play well, or your son or daughter doesn’t make the team. And sometimes sports gets cancelled.
But most of the time in the long run sports satisfy us or make us happy. Then there are those special times where terminology like hard work, dedication, commitment, consistency, and being a great team mate come to the forefront, hence the 2020 Lady Panther Cross Country team.
Armed with one returning sophomore, Kareli Plata (Hardee), and 6 freshman who finished the challenging season, Tatianna Mier (Hardee), Paxton Brooks (Sebring), Francesca Chillemi (Lake Placid) Arianna Bullington (Sebring), Claire Darrin ( Harmony), and Ruby Eller (Haines City), the Lady Panthers exhibited many of the afore mentioned qualities.
From the report date of July 30th through this weekend’s National Championships, The Lady Panthers managed daily athletically instituted COVID protocols, worked through a new and challenging online learning atmosphere as mostly college freshmen, practiced, lifted weights, swam, did yoga, practiced some more 2-3 times per day, and dealt with many season schedule changes. A hurricane re-routed their travel, they had three separate days where travel started at 4 a.m., competed in the National meet in 35 degree weather without their top runner who was injured, and somehow maintained a National ranking of 15th or higher in all polls nationally during the season, a truly outstanding feat.
Then, they went to Iowa, and culminated their season by finishing as the 16th ranked team in Division ll Cross Country, the highest ranking to date in the six year existence of the program.
The leader of this group is second year coach Christi Bobo who recruited these ladies, and who laid out the monthly plan and stuck to it week after week, unless mother nature forced them inside. The 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. workouts, the 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. workouts, day after day and the occasional mid-day workout (held during the coaches lunchtime), exhibits the level of effort and consistency that was maintained, showing Bobo’s dedication to the growth of her team. The Lady Panthers showed up in shape and prepared for each meet. The success of the season is mostly due to the plan of action presented by Coach Bobo and the execution of that plan by the team. The Lady Panthers were motivated, engaged, coachable, and put in the time and genuine effort to accomplish their daily goals as members of the team.
Sports can be amazing, an incredible tool used to help people grow, take the next step in their lives, and the Lady Panthers have certainly continued to take many steps in the right direction. Sports gives us all a chance to adopt a philosophy of not only pulling the rope in the same direction as a team member, but helping the person next to us on the team to enjoy the ride. The effort one gives to help another succeed and the enthusiasm that is generated when you witness a team mate’s success is one of the special things in sports, and it is not talked about enough.
The 2020 Lady Panther XC team epitomized the great teammate philosophy. This coupled with the true enjoyment of each other daily, which was witnessed firsthand during this trip, gave me another example of why coaching sports has been a major part of my life for 33 years.
Congratulations to the Lady Panthers and coach Bobo on their 2020 season.
Sports is a wonderful thing, but it is so much more than just sports.