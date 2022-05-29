SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks had three ball players sign to expand their playing career. After three young men grew up together, from the time they were in T-ball to now they have been friends. That special bond helped them lead their team to back-to-back district championships. Sebring’s Trey Rowe signed with Webber University in Babson Park, Zach Doorlag is headed to Florida Southern in Lakeland and Case McClelland will be going to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, Missouri.
“I’m proud for them,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “It took them a lot of years to be able to get into a position to have an opportunity to play at the next level. It wasn’t just the athletic part, it was also the academic and community part as well. Those three young men did a great job in the classroom, a great job on the field and they are model citizens as well. They definitely deserve this opportunity and I’m proud for them and their families.”
Coach DeWitt knows that all three boys have what it takes to succeed at the collegiate level.
“They will have to continue the work ethic they have instilled in them and understand the most important thing for them at the next level is the academics,” explained DeWitt. “That first year of college they will be away from home, they will have an opportunity to make decisions on their own and they will have to remember what their upbringing was. That academic part is the most important to give them and opportunity to play in the spring when that time comes around. If they can continue to make their way and continue their work ethic, they will be success. They have to continue to learn responsibility.”
Trey RoweThe Webber University Warriors are gaining a great athlete, teammate and leader in Trey Rowe. He had a .352 batting average, made 25 hits, 20 RBIs and scored 5 runs according MaxPreps.
“It is the greatest feeling and honestly a blessing to sign this scholarship,” said Trey Rowe. “To finally go to the next step, that is something you dream about as a little kid. It is even better that I get to go play baseball at a pretty good baseball program. I had a couple schools interested in me but Webber gave me a great offer. I took a campus tour, it’s not a huge school so you can get around it pretty easily, it’s very family oriented and I know some people that go there already so it won’t be too hard to make friends. It is close to home so I can get home if I need to.”
Trey’s mother Tiffany Rowe was beaming with pride as she watch him sign to play for Webber University.
“I’m am extremely proud of him for getting this scholarship,” said Tiffany Rowe, Trey’s mother. “I’m very proud of his accomplishments and getting into this baseball program. He is a very humble kid, he is always one to recognize the younger generation and there are a lot of kids that look up to him because he does recognize them and goes out of his way to make sure that they know he sees them. He always helps out with any projects or camps that are being done by the baseball team. He has always been praised for how well mannered he is, he is an excellent student and always kept his grades at A and Bs. He has never been a problem child. I can’t be more proud of him.”
“This scholarship helps out a lot especially being a single parent raising him and figuring out how much college actually is so it helps with the financial situation that I am in,” added Tiffany. “It is a really big deal getting this scholarship. Once he gets to college, he needs to continue doing what he is doing now. He needs to continue working hard, stay in a good group of kids with their head on their shoulder and realize that making good choices will get him far. He needs to not waiver, don’t try things that will get him into trouble or hinder anything. I’m not ready for him to leave but I am grateful that he will only be 30 minutes from home for now.”
Trey is ready to get started as a Warrior.
“I’m excited to go to college,” Rowe said. “I’m excited for the college feel. I leave early August so the grind never stops for me. I’ve been in the cages every day to keep my swing alive, I will play summer ball with my travel team so it is nonstop baseball for me. I’m very thankful to all of my coaches for their support and especially my mom who has always been there for me and sacrificed so much for me.”
Zach DoorlagFlorida Southern College Water Moccasins are gaining an outstanding athlete in Zach Doorlag. He accumulated a .262 batting average, had an ERA of 2.43, struck out 32 made 21 hits, 12 RBIs and scored 21 runs.
“I’m super excited and this is all I’ve ever wanted,” said Zach Doorlag. “This scholarship means everything, it shows all the hard work I put in, all the sacrifices my parents made to get me to this point and it is my whole world really.”
Zach had a few options to choose from but knew Florida Southern was the perfect fit for him.
“I had a couple schools looking at me but basically Florida Southern is close by and I’ve heard of a lot of people going there,” explained Zach. “I’ve heard a lot of good stuff about them and nothing but great comments about their program and I feel like they suit me as a person. I feel like I will have the most success there. I went on a tour of their baseball facility and it was fantastic. They had indoor and outdoor cages, their bullpen was fantastic and the locker rooms were really nice. It was really amazing.”
When it comes to leaving for school Zach has mixed emotions.
“If you name an emotion, I’m feeling it right now,” Zach jokingly said. “I haven’t left for this long of time, I’ve left for weeks at tournaments that my parents couldn’t always attend so I’ve left home for a few weeks at a time but nothing long term like this.”
Zach’s mom is extremely proud of her son who has put in many hours of hard work and dedication for the sport he loves.
“I am beyond proud,” said Melissa Doorlag, Zach’s mother. “He has worked his butt off, he worked so hard for so many hours and this is so well deserved. I can’t be more proud and it brings tears to my eyes. Zach makes life easy since he was a little boy, he has made school easy, I’ve never had to get on to him, he has always put education first, he has always been self-disciplined, he has always had the drive and asking to go practice. He is goal oriented and does things his way. He doesn’t let the nay sayers get him down. He doesn’t follow others, he takes his own path. This scholarship is a blessing in disguise and will help out so much. He has received other little scholarships to add to it and it is a big relief off our shoulders knowing college is taken care of.”
She know Zach has what it takes to succeed and has the drive to reach his goals throughout life.
“He will be on his own but he is so self-driven and chomping at the bit already,” added Melissa. “In his eyes he sees himself in the MLB and he has blinders on. He will do it and he will succeed in college. We pray for his future that he will keep reaching his goals. One of his goals was to be selected for the varsity team as a freshman and he did it. He is very strong and will accomplish his goals, he will find a way. As a mom I’m not ready for him to leave home but it’s for him. It’s not far away so if he needs anything we are a phone call away.”
Zach is grateful to all of those who have supported him through the years.
“I’m going to take this whole summer and basically living at the ballfield or in the gym to get ready,” added Zach. “I just want to thank all of my coaches who have impacted me throughout my life from the age of 3e until now. They have done a lot for me as well as the parents that have been around me, they’ve all helped me out when my parents couldn’t. I can’t thank my parents enough, they sacrificed their lives, money, livelihood so that I could do what I love.”
Case McClellandThe University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy Eutectics will gain an outstanding leader in Case McClelland. He was one of the guys in the dugout pumping up his team and cheering on his teammates nonstop. Case accumulated a .365 batting average, made 35 hits, 21 RBIs and scored 24 runs for the Blue Streaks.
“I’m extremely excited and glad I get a chance to play at the next level,” said Case McClelland. “It means a lot to me to keep playing and to get to the next step, I’m glad its not over. I had a few offers from some other schools but they were not what I was looking for. I’ve always been really good in math and science so UHSP is a really good academic school and the baseball program is new so I know I will get a lot of playing time. That was one of the main factors, it will allow me to get a degree that I’m interested in and get a good career out of. I plan on majoring in biochemistry and get a doctorate in pharmacy.”
UHSP had everything Case was looking for and he is excited to get started.
“We went on a campus tour and it had a homey vibe,” explained Case. “It is a new school so everything was really nice and new. It is a relatively small school and it’s a close knit school with a lot of help available, free tutoring, counseling and it’s surrounded by four hospitals where I hope to get an internship. I look forward to getting some hands-on experience.”
When it comes to leaving home, Case has assorted feelings about it.
“I have a combination of nervousness and excitement when it comes to leaving,” Case added. “I want to get out and experience new things but I know I always have a home here in Highlands County. Zach, Trey and I will be at the fields or gym six days a week until we leave for college. I hope to play travel ball this summer, hone in on my skills and get more flexible.”
“I’m extremely proud, it has been a lifelong dream for him to play college ball so to get a scholarship offer just makes us extremely proud,” explained Heather McClelland, Case’s mother. “Case has that determination and has a positive outlook even when things are tough. This scholarship will help tremendously with out of state tuition costs.”
“Case will have to remain organized in order to succeed in college,” added Heather. “That will be his biggest challenge once he gets there.”
“I’m not at all ready for him to leave but I think most parents face this and somehow survive,” Heather said. “I’m not ready for him to be 1,000 miles away. I’m just super proud of all the boys on the team but these guys that have signed scholarships have been playing together since tee ball and we are just super proud and excited to see them go into this next chapter. They have more chapters of this book to write at the college level.”
Case has had a lot of people in his corner supporting him through out his playing career and is very thankful for them all.
“I’m thankful for everyone that has helped me, my coaches, teammates, friends and family. They’ve all helped shape me into who I am today and I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”
“They are going to be very difficult to replace, there is no doubt about it,” added DeWitt. “Not just for the athletic reasons but for the people that they are. They are not what we call ‘coach watchers’ they look and work hard when the coach is watching but then slack off when the coach looks away. Those are guys we didn’t have to continue to look at or watch and that is going to be the tough part. They were leaders and all leaders in different ways. They didn’t have to get in their teammates’ face, they just said ‘hey we have to do this’ and the other guys followed. That is just a sign of a good natural leader and a sign of a teammates who trust decisions by those three young men.”