SEBRING — Wednesday was national signing day and the Sebring Blue Streaks had three athletes sign to further their football careers. Sebastian Reeves, Tyler Blevins and Luke Swaine gathered in the Smith Center at Sebring High School surrounded by friends, family, coaches and teammates to sign scholarships.

“Anytime you get an athlete to sign, it is a great day,” stated Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott.

Recommended for you