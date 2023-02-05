SEBRING — Wednesday was national signing day and the Sebring Blue Streaks had three athletes sign to further their football careers. Sebastian Reeves, Tyler Blevins and Luke Swaine gathered in the Smith Center at Sebring High School surrounded by friends, family, coaches and teammates to sign scholarships.
“Anytime you get an athlete to sign, it is a great day,” stated Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott.
Luke Swaine – University of New Hampshire
Signing a Division I scholarship is a dream come true for Sebring’s Luke Swaine. The 6-foot 4-inch, 297-pound interior offensive line guard is excited to start his college career as a University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcat. Swaine will not be the only Blue Streak on the team as Beau Riley signed with the Wildcats last season.
“This is a dream come true, this is a thing I’ve been working for since I walked in the doors my freshman year,” said Luke. “This is a goal I set my mind on and worked hard for it every day. It feels good that I finally accomplished it but my work is not over because I still have four more years of college and I still have something to prove. It is awesome that everyone came out to support us today. The community build up around football is just amazing and I think that is one of the backbones of our small community here. It is something that everyone gets excited for and I love it.”
Luke had several options but knew the UNH was the perfect fit.
“I had three or four schools looking at me but the University of New Hampshire stuck out to me,” explained Luke. “The coaches were awesome and were very accepting. It was a wonderful atmosphere when I went on a visit back in December and I just fell in love with it. The campus was beautiful, they had the program of study that I wanted and all the players were super awesome.”
Luke’s family came out decked out in UNH outfits to support him on his special day.
“My parents have been my biggest support and have pushed me through everything. They haven’t pushed to the point that I didn’t want to do it anymore, they pushed me just the right amount saying ‘if you want to do something, give it your hardest and we will be with you the whole way.’”
Luke’s parents were holding back tears of joy as they watched their son sign with UNH.
“We are extremely proud of Luke,” said Bob Swaine, Luke’s father. “This is a dream come true for him. He will need to stay focused, there are a lot of things that can draw their attention away from school and football. What makes Luke special is that he has a switch he can flip from being gentle off the field to being aggressive on the field. He is a nasty dog on the field. I really don’t think UNH could have worked out any better. They have all the majors you could want, the coaches all seem great, the players seem to be down to earth and honest. He really is ending up in a great situation.”
“He has always wanted to go to college to play ball,” explained Jody Swaine, Luke’s mother. “In order for him to succeed I think he will need to stay focused and lean on his buddies so that he has that support. He has never been that far away from home so he will need support. We are excited that he will with Beau (Riley). Luke is a kid that would do anything for you. We are definitely not ready for him to leave but we are very excited for him.”
“I am very proud of Luke, he is a young man that from eighth grade, he just killed it,” said Coach Scott. “He worked and we knew he was going to be pretty good. We didn’t know how much he was going to grow but then all of a sudden he started growing. His junior year he was hurt and if that didn’t happen who knows what would have happened for him in his recruitment. He is going to a good school who won their conference and he will have a teammate up there so he will be fine. His work ethic makes him special, he is very coachable. In order to succeed he will have to stay warm, get used to the climate, get used to the schedule and get to work. He will have Beau (Riley) who can help guide him. He is going to be very hard to replace. His leadership, the way he works and what he provided for us… that will be hard to replace.”
When asked if he was excited or nervous about college Luke said “All of the above. I’m excited for this new opportunity but it is a long way from home so it will take some getting used to. I know I’m going to love it. Beau (Riley) there so that will be a little piece of home. It is going to be awesome to play next to him again. The chemistry we have from playing here, it’s going to be awesome.”
Luke is hard at work preparing for his college career.
“I’m working out every day, getting ready for weightlifting season and doing field work every day,” explained Luke. “I am very thankful for my family, the coaching staff and all my friends who stayed with me all four years of high school.”
Tyler Blevins – Hutchinson Community College
The path to college was not the easiest for Tyler Blevins but he persevered and never gave up on his dream to play college football. Though Blevins may have struggled at times in the classroom, he shined on the gridiron. Blevins accumulated 160 solo tackles, 210 total tackles, 7 sacks and made 2 interceptions during his time at Sebring.
Blevins outstanding performance on the field earned him a scholarship to play at the linebacker position for the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons in Kansas. The Blue Dragons went 11-1 this past season and were 6-0 in conference play.
“It feels great to have all this love and support here today,” said Tyler Blevins. “I am happy that I finally accomplished this goal. I had eight to 10 schools checking me out but Hutchinson was the perfect fit because of the brotherhood. They are a great team with a perfect record. It felt like home so that’s why I chose it. I have a campus tour planned for March so I’m excited for that.”
Blevins has a lot of support on and off the field. His family was there wearing shirts with his name on them during his signing.
“My mom and my grandma were my biggest supporters,” explained Blevins. “They were hauling me down and made sure I did my work.”
“We are very proud, he has worked hard,” said Damon Humphries, Blevins’ father. “He had a few struggles but he got through it so we are very proud of him. He is growing, still a young man and has a lot more to do. He has established himself and has gained more confidence. He’s going to need to do his work, be on time and be punctual with everything. This is the next level. Right now he has a goal to reach while still in high school but he will have another goal once he gets to college. He has D-1 potential so he will have to put the work in. He handles himself really well and is not a show-boater so I don’t have to worry about him and I think he will do fine. We aren’t ready for him to go but for him to grow we need to let him fly.”
“This scholarship means a lot, we’ve been watching him play since the Pee-Wee days so to see him get this scholarship… we have no words, we are just ecstatic,” said Latoya Humphries, Blevins’ mother. “He is going to have to put in the work on and off the field. He is going to have to stay on it in the classroom and apply himself. What makes him special is his humbleness, he has the talent but he is just so humble. We aren’t ready for him to leave but we know he will do great.”
Coach Scott was extremely proud of Blevins for all the hard work he put in on and off the field.
“Tyler is a kid who struggled in school but fought and fought to get to this point,” said Coach Scott. “He is going to a great community college that will help him along academically. He has big time Division I potential and is that good but his academics held him back. He could have gave up but he kept fighting and put in the work. He got himself to this moment and I’m so very proud of him. He could have folded, he was ineligible but he fought and got himself eligible after his freshman year. Every year was a struggle but he fought. Once he is at college he is going to have to get on his academics, they are going to give him the support he needs and we need to make sure that happens. We have to be an extension, check in on him and push him to do his work. He is going to be very hard to replace, the last two years he has been phenomenal.”
Kansas will be quite the change for Blevins but he is looking forward to it.
“I’m nervous, excited and kind of scared too but I’m ready,” Blevins explained. “This is my first time leaving home and I will be far away. Right now I’m getting ready by doing track, eating healthy and hitting the gym. I’m going to stay on it.”
Sebastian Reeves – Webber International University
Years of hard work and dedication has paid off for Sebastian Reeves. The Blue Streaks quarterback is headed to Webber International University where he will be a safety for the Warriors. During his time as Sebring’s quarterback Reeves accumulated 192 passing yards, completed 20 of 36 passes and rushed for 64 yards.
“This means everything having all my teammates, my coaches here who have been supporting me and having my parents who have been through everything with me… it really means a lot to me,” said Reeves. “It is just wonderful and knowing that everyone here has had my back for the last two years I’ve been at Sebring High both as teammates and as friends. It means a lot.”
Reeves had several options but knew Webber International is where he belongs.
“I had three or four schools looking at me but I went on a campus tour at Webber and I really loved the coaches,” said Reeves. “They really made it feel like home. The environment was great and all of the players they love it. The campus was so nice. It will be nice to play close to home, my dad will be able to come to pretty much every game and I will get to come home on the weekends.”
Reeves and his father are extremely close and have created a wonderful bond.
“My dad has been my biggest support and has been with me through everything,” explained Reeves.
Reeves’ parents were beaming with pride as they watched their son sign to become a Warrior.
“I’m super proud, he has worked his butt off,” said Zach Reeves, Sebastian’s father. “He said he wanted to go play college football since he was in seventh grade. For him to go out there and keep up his goal no matter what adversity came to him whether it was moving or COVID or changing teams during his sophomore year. He looked forward to it and really wanted to play college ball and LaVaar (Scott) really put him on the right path.
“He’s just a great kid. Everybody he talks to or touches in his life gravitates toward him. He just has a special soul. He’s terrible at time management so he will have to work on that in college and needs to improve his laundry skills a little bit. For him to really succeed he will have to do what he does every day which is wake up and work hard. He will have to keep his head down. He is a really modest kid so that will work really well for him. We are really close so I think it will be tough on me to have him far away. We have been together every day for years. It is going to be tough but he needs it, I need it and we will be okay.”
“This scholarship means everything to him,” said Janelle Reeves, Sebastian’s mother. “At the end of the day that is all that matters. We are not really ready for him to leave yet, he is bit more codependent on his dad. I live in Texas so will have to fly and travel a little bit to get to games but I’m excited to see what he does next. Not even winter storm Loretta could keep me away today.”
Coach Scott thinks Sebastian has what it takes to transition into college and into a new position on the field.
“I’m very proud of Sebastian,” stated Coach Scott. “We had Cam (Kimbrell) as the starter until this year when he moved and the situation presented itself and Sebastian stepped up. He was our starter and won some games for us. He continued to come everyday and put forth a great effort.
“We knew he was a great athlete who could play multiple positions so that helped him in getting a college scholarship. He will be playing a different position than he played for us. He’s going to have to get used to that. He is going to have to put in the work and make it happen. He’s going to have to adjust to the new position, work and start doing that now in order to be success at the college level. That starts now, not when he gets there, now. He is confident and getting some work done.”
Though not going very far away for college Reeves still has all the nerves of leaving home for the first time.
“I’m a little nervous and excited,” Reeves added. “I am excited but you also have those nerves anytime you go someplace new. I’ve been working out nonstop to get ready. I’ve been in the weightroom just about every day. I’m ready to get high school over with and move on to college. I’m very thankful for my teammates, coaches and parents.”