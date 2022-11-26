SEBRING — It was a foggy, drizzly Thanksgiving morning but that didn’t stop the 487 registrants from participating in the 30th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run at Highlands Hammock State Park. The participants ranged from 2-year-olds, Violet Steere and Kyle Dolan, to the oldest participant Mary Adams, 87.

The Turkey Trot is part of the 2022 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series. This series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in six of the nine upcoming races to qualify for the series and the top three finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series. The Advent Health Foundations strive to help their patients and the community live their best, most vibrant lives. This will be their 4th Annual Heartland Race Series.

