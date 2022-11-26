SEBRING — It was a foggy, drizzly Thanksgiving morning but that didn’t stop the 487 registrants from participating in the 30th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run at Highlands Hammock State Park. The participants ranged from 2-year-olds, Violet Steere and Kyle Dolan, to the oldest participant Mary Adams, 87.
The Turkey Trot is part of the 2022 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series. This series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in six of the nine upcoming races to qualify for the series and the top three finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series. The Advent Health Foundations strive to help their patients and the community live their best, most vibrant lives. This will be their 4th Annual Heartland Race Series.
Chet Brojek, coordinator of the event, welcomed and instructed the runners to start the event, the national anthem was played, followed by the blowing of the whistle — and they were off.
Will Durrance placed first overall, and was the Male Open winner with a time of 16:45.3, the Female Open winner was Carlyn Bobo, who finished with a time of 20:03.7.
The Male Master winner was David Stephens who clocked 19:07.3 and the Female Master winner was Regan Davenport with a time of 23:39.6.
The Male Grand Master winner was Tim Nicholls with a time of 20:28.5, and the Female Grand Master winner was Linda Hass who clocked 24:32.7.
This year they also had a winner of the Male Wheelchair group, it was Vance Gerkovich with a time of 18:36.2.
Abby Sager 32:34.8, Claire Elizabet Leonard 36:30.7, Brenna Marrero 39:08.9.
Kennedy Hartman 33:57.2, Rebecca Chen 34:13.1, Addison Curtis 35:01.4.
Grace Louise Hurst 25:54.0, Jasmin Mendoza 28:09.7, Noami Hartmann 29:50.9.
Reagan Lenihan 22:19.8, Meghan Lethbridge 28:41.3, Rachael Peitz 36:02.1.
Lexy Haake 24:48.7, Nicole Terfloth 25:23.8, Keelan Bevis 26:45.1.
Diane Finneras 23:32.3, Hannah Farr 24:58.6, Megan Ferrett 25:55.5.
Hannah Bowen 22:55.7, Tiffany Ostrowski 26:04.7, Crystal Sanchez 27:48.6.
Krista Shult 27:24.5, Emily Angell 27:47.6, Deanna Van Senus 28:13.6.
Leah Mobarak 24:40.8, Martha Hernandez 30:04.0, Kimberly Looper 32:18.5.
Tera Ming 26:05.9, Laura Griffin 28:37.4, Leah Ortiz 31:08.7.
Mary Beth Przychocki 32:29.7, Michele Bednosky 33:46.1, Stacy Newsom 34:05.5.
Jennifer Glassburn 27:30.7, Kellie Newsom 29:37.2, Pamela Farr 31:47.3.
Nancy Drach 25:27.6, Vikki Derogatis 35:14.4, Valerie Mooney 35:29.5.
Brenda Ropat-Rickert 31:48.2, Darlene Christensen 32:30.9, Nancy Murr 33:27.9.
Debbie Smith 38:33.2, Linda Wilson 47:25.2, Deborah Endsley 48:52.4.
Barbara Schroeder 45:16.3, Maryann Wallace 47:33.1, Mary Carol Plott 54:43.3.
Audrey Smith 50:21.6, Mary Adams 1:01:34.3, Barbara Sasser 1:05:51.4.
Jace Davidson 30:42.4, Garrett Stahl 35:31.1, Chase Gordon 36:31.0.
Cordell Keiber 23:41.0, Colton Schroeder 24:06.8, Liam Griffin 25:03.3.
Diego Mendoza 20:24.8, Thomas Metal 23:14.7, Noah Iverson 24:34.2.
Cameron Gonzalez 17:06.3, Oren Stephens 18:16.0, Ivan Caleb Florresta 18:56.3.
Payton Ming 21:40.2, Rhett Williams 23:35.3, Jaray Harrison 25:08.6.
Bryant Reyes 19:47.3, Thomas Dash 20:45.7, Renee Marin Gomez 21:56.6.
Leo Ayala 22:17.0, Ryan Poh 22:24.0, Roy Sager 23:27.8.
Daniel Bedell 24:35.9, Charles Blyth 25:27.0, Davy Schroeder 27:27.7.
Trey Jones 22:13.4, Christopher Taylor 22:52.0, Joshua Myers 23:05.5.
Ray Sabay 22:07.7, Michael Corby 22:30.4, Dan Leavelle 23:48.2.
Dimitri Baussan 20:35.6, Richard Durrance 21:33.6, Bill Iverson 22:29.5.
Michael Quigley 22:40.1, Brian Tracy 26:54.8, Dean Gerber 29:28.1.
Jim Gibbs 22:27.8, David Poole 22:44.7, Roger Travis 25:03.4.
Stephen Tewes 29:03.2, Miguel Teran 38:06.6, Charles Leonard 40:45.5.
Bob Kayden 25:33.0, Anthony Derogatis 29:04.8, Tim Murr 33:25.4.
Rod Matthews 34:56.0, Earl Bosley 42:56.1, Richard Rucker 45:55.4.
David Nichols 41:59.5, Harold Smith 53:53.6, James Sasser 57:16.3.