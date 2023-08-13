The 30th running of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour has come to an end and finished with an awards banquet at Island View Restaurant in Sebring. The eighth and final event of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour was the Tour Championship that was held Saturday and Sunday at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
In the 6-8 girls and boys division, Trey Acevedo dominated in the Tour Championship when he finished with an 18 stroke lead after two days of play. Acevedo fired a 29 and 30 for a total of 59. He came out on top in the point standings as well with 325 points, putting him on top of the division. Brooke Wortinger claimed second in both the Tour Championship and in the point standings. Brooke Wortinger shot a 41 and 36 which added up to be a 77. She finished the tour with 264 points. Rounding out the top three was Gannon Taylor who came in with a 44 and 38 which summed up to be an 82. Gannon Taylor also placed third in the overall point standings with 254.
The 9-10 boys and girls group Tour Championship winner was Faith Grant who shot a 43 and 49 for a total of 92 strokes. She placed third overall in the final point standings with 268. Kennedy Hoffner, who shot 46 and 48, and Winston Zwayer, who shot 50 and 44, tied for second in the Tour Championship with both coming in with a total of 94. In the overall point standings Nixon Bone came out on top with 296.5 points placing him in first. Kennedy Hoffner claimed second with 275.
Zoe Hout finished on top in both the point standings and Tour Championship in the girls 11-13 group. Hout finished the summer with 325 points. In the Tour Championship, she came in with a 45 and 47 for a two-day total of 92 putting her in first place. Isabella Morris finished in second with 289 points and in the Tour Championship she came in with 97 strokes after shooting a 46 and 51. Ava Griffiths also shot a 97 with a 48 on the first day and a 49 on day two. Brooke Fann claimed third in the overall point standings with 258.
Liam McCann earned the top spot in the boys 11-13 division point standings when he finished the Tour with 316 points. Owen Smith placed second with 274 and C.J. Taylor finished in third with 268. In the Tour Championship, Blake Laman (49, 39) came out on top with an 88, McCann (45, 45) placed second with 90 and Grant Zwayer (49, 50) rounded out the top three with a 99.
Jordan Castillo, age 11, played up in the boys 14-15 division and finished in first in both the point standings and Tour Championship. Jordan Castillo accumulated 325 points throughout the summer. Tanner Simmons had 274 points for second and Ethan Griffiths finished with 262. Jordan Castillo came out on top in with 159 strokes (78, 81) in the tour championship. Griffiths placed second with a total of 180 (91, 89) and Simmons came in third with 182 strokes (93, 89).
In the girls 14-18 group, it was Hannah Castillo who came out on top in both the Tour Championship and overall point standings. In the Tour Championship, Hannah Castillo came in with a 77 and 75 for a total of 152 strokes which gave her an 11-stroke buffer. Rebecca and Olivia Kesling tied for second at 161. Rebecca Kesling came in with an 85 and 76. Olivia Kesling fired an 86 and 75. In the point standings Hannah Castillo was the top competitor with 325 points, Rebecca Kesling came in second with 289 and Olivia Kesling rounded out the top three with 271.
Marquez Angeles led the boys 16-18 group with a 15-stroke lead in the Tour Championship. Angeles came in with a 68 and 71 for a total of 139. John Roberts claimed second with 154 strokes (76, 78). Trent Bray finished in third place with 158 (82, 76) in the Tour Championship. Angeles also took the top spot in the point standings with a total of 325 points. Bray came in second with 270 and Austin Henning finished in third with 225 points.
Players of the Year awards were presented to the following: Girls Division – Hannah Castillo; Boys 13 and Under – Trey Acevedo; Boys 14 and Up – Marquez Angeles.
Other awards given were to Olivia Kesling for most improved; Gabby Laman was presented with the Sportsman Award.
Andy Kesling, director of the Sertoma Tournament, remarked that with the number of kids that participated this year, the Tour is in good shape for many years to come.