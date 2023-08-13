The 30th running of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour has come to an end and finished with an awards banquet at Island View Restaurant in Sebring. The eighth and final event of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour was the Tour Championship that was held Saturday and Sunday at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.

In the 6-8 girls and boys division, Trey Acevedo dominated in the Tour Championship when he finished with an 18 stroke lead after two days of play. Acevedo fired a 29 and 30 for a total of 59. He came out on top in the point standings as well with 325 points, putting him on top of the division. Brooke Wortinger claimed second in both the Tour Championship and in the point standings. Brooke Wortinger shot a 41 and 36 which added up to be a 77. She finished the tour with 264 points. Rounding out the top three was Gannon Taylor who came in with a 44 and 38 which summed up to be an 82. Gannon Taylor also placed third in the overall point standings with 254.

