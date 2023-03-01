AVON PARK — In the past few years, the Avon Park Champions Club Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony/Dinner would fill its venue, but there would always be an open table or two and empty seats scattered about. Last Saturday night was a different story. From the moment one pulled into the parking lot, one could tell this was going to be a special night. The attendance inside was proof enough as there were no empty tables and maybe only a few chairs.
Four special people who meant a lot to their school, community, family and God, not in that particular order, packed the room as each inductee shared stories of joy, emotion and passion that got them to where they are now.
Those inductees were Adrian Battles, Don Hickman, Dr. James Marcum and Walter Nunnallee.
Adrian Battles played football for the Avon Park Red Devils as defensive lineman. In two of those seasons, the Red Devils went undefeated and was part of the State 2A 1987 and 1988 Championships. He was also named Most Valuable Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 1988.
From high school, Battles joined the Army in which he served in Kuwait during the Gulf War. He also served in several other deployments to include six rotations in Iraq or Afghanistan.
Retiring from the military after 22 years, Battles went to the Anchorage Culinary Arts Program and graduated in 2017.
He moved his family to Crestview, Florida and is currently the assistant culinary director at Crosspoint Church in Niceville.
Battles noted that he made his decision to move to Crestview when he went downtown and it looked and reminded him of Avon Park, he stated that he knew he was home.
He is also Walter Nunnalee’s new best friend.
The second inductee of the night was Donald (Don) Hickman who was also the most emotional as he spoke about wishing his mother was there to see his induction. She passed away four years ago.
An Ohio native, Hickman played football and basketball, and participated in choir and band. He also went on to play football at Graceland University where the school won its first conference championship.
Hickman moved to Florida in 1986 with his family and became a physical educational teacher at Avon Park Elementary School where he was honored as Teacher of the Year for improvements in the physical education classes and equipment.
He started coaching football at the junior varsity level and in 1990 started a weightlifting team as well as the Travis Todd Memorial Weightlifting Tournament.
Hickman’s many accomplishments and honors include several Coach of the Year awards, being named as the (Highlands) News-Sun Unsung Hero in 2017 and being inducted into the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Fame 2017.
The popularity of Hickman was no more apparent than when the ceremony was over the number of people that surrounded him and waited to get a picture with him.
The third inductee of the evening was Dr. James Marcum, who participated in youth baseball and was a member of the Avon Park Baseball State Championship Team of 1980.
Marcum has degrees from the University of Texas, Medical Center of Delaware and University of Kentucky. He is now the senior cardiologist with the Chattanooga Heart Institute that focuses on disease reversal.
He is also the speaker/director of Heartwise Ministries, which is in syndication on both radio and television. Marcum was also named by USA Today several years ago as one of the most influential physicians in America.
He has written several articles and books and also has a weekly YouTube Channel “Biblical Prescriptions for Life” that has gotten millions of views.
And he also became Walter Nunnallee’s newest best friend.
That brings the night to Walter Nunnallee (and his two new friends) as the fourth and final inductee of the night. When one reads his biography, one tries to match it to the guy who has kept the Avon Park Championship Clubs inductions and dinners as entertaining as an event one could witness. Intelligent, without a doubt as you can read on the website, he also has a sense of wonderment as he describes each person, leaving one to guess at the time and effort he takes to bring out each inductee’s best.
But you would expect no less from an individual. As stated by Larry Zelanak, a professor at Duke Law School and has known Nunnallee for years stated, “He’s truly remarkable in his ability to get students so enthusiastic about tax law … He’s a real Pied Piper.”
In athletics, Nunnallee was a hurdler and sprinter and placed second in the high hurdles at the 1970 State High School Track Meet. He also played football and was named Best Offensive Player in his senior year.
In academics, he was apparently the second smartest person in Highlands County to Susie Skipper Hunnicutt. Nunnallee managed to excel with numerous tax and law degrees, and is still sharp witted with a keen sense of humor.
Even though Nunnallee seems to pick up new best friends all the time, he is strictly devoted to his wife, Joyce Strickler Nunnallee, who is his best friend, most-valued advisor, faithful supporter, and the love of his life.
To learn more about the newest inductees into the Avon Park Champions Club Hall of Fame, go to their website at www.championsclub.com and watch the speeches on the site or YouTube.