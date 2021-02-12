SEBRING — On National Signing Day, the Sebring Blue Streaks had not one, not two, but five young men sign scholarships to play football in college. It was a big day for these young men who have put years of hard work and dedication to get to this point.
Jabari Knighten signed with Howard University, J’Darien Barrett is headed to Keiser University, Edrick Lockett will be going to Alderson Broaddus University and Kevontae Jones and Jaray Harrison will both play for Florida Memorial College.
“I am always proud and relieved when players sign a scholarship,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “When you get these kids that is one aspiration that they have and as a coach you hope they have the work ethic. It takes a lot of work in the classroom, in the weight room and on the field. At the end of the day as a coach you hope they are able to achieve it.”
In a room filled with family, friends and coaches five extraordinary players had their life-long dreams come true. Coach Scott gave them advice on what they will need to do to succeed in college.
“These guys are going to have to work, put their heads down and work,” Scott said. “They will have to be a team player, learn the playbook and understand what they want from them on the field.”
Edrick Lockett – Alderson Broaddus University – Philippi, West Virginia
Lockett is ready to play for the Battlers in the running back position. As District Offensive MVP and with 1,591 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, Lockett will be a great addition to the team.
“I feel excited and blessed for the position I am in,” said Lockett. “The family I came from, there is no graduating or going to college, so I just feel blessed that I am in this position.”
Coach Scott sees a lot of potential in Lockett.
“Edrick is a hard worker and is dynamic with the ball,” said Scott. “He continues to get better and better. He will have to keep working and grind. He needs to understand what the coaches want from him and do it. Put in 100% effort.”
It was an easy decision for Lockett when the opportunity arose.
“When I was offered this Division II scholarship I was thankful. I like the coach and we have built a good relationship and they gave me a good deal so I took it. The school is in the mountains which I’m not used to. I’m a home type of person so I’m just going to stay in my dorm, focus on my work and go to practice.”
The journey to get to college was not an easy one for Lockett.
“My biggest struggle has been staying on the right path and staying focused. I had to keep my head on. My mom, my aunt, coaches, teammates and my brother have supported me a lot through all this.”
Lockett has mixed emotions about leaving home.
“I am kind of nervous going to college. I’m going to be all by myself, it is going to be cold and I’m not used to the atmosphere. I feel like it is the best decision for me though. I just want to play football.”
Lockett will head to West Virginia this fall.
Jabari Knighten – Howard University – Washington, D.C.
The Bison are gaining an outstanding cornerback in Jabari Knighten. Over his varsity career Knighten has made 31 solo tackles, 39 total tackles, caused 2 fumbles recovered a fumble and deflected 9 passes.
“I am very excited and this is a big moment,” said Knighten. “I will be spending the next four years at Howard so this is a big moment for me. To be coached by Coach (LaVaar) Scott’s brother, Coach Larry Scott, is awesome because I know they will always be looking out for me and I will do my best.”
Coach Scott knows Knighten will be in good hands as he heads to Howard to play for his brother Larry Scott.
“Jabari is a play-maker with a lot of speed,” explained Scott. “He plays numerous positions and he is headed to Howard to play for my brother (Larry Scott, III). He is going to be coached well.”
Knighten is excited to be playing for a influential university.
“Howard is a good prestigious black school and I love my culture,” explained Knighten. “I had a good connection with them and it was like a family. I wasn’t able to go on a campus tour because of COVID but I look forward to heading up there in July.”
“I am nervous to be leaving my family and friends but I am excited because this is a new journey for me,” Knighten explained. “My mom (Aseelah Knighten), my father (Reggi Knighten) and coaches have been my biggest supporters. My parents always took me to practice, paid for me to be on travel teams, they always stayed on me and pushed me to do my best.”
“I leave some time in July,” Knighten said. “It will be good to finally be on my own and be an adult.”
J’Darien Barrett – Keiser University – West Palm Beach, Florida
Barrett is excited to play for the Seahawks in the linebacker position. During his varsity career Barrett has made 100 solo tackles, 154 total tackles, averaged 11 tackles per game, made 4 sacks and caused 3 fumbles.
“I’m excited about signing and I’m glad everyone came to show love,” said Barrett. “It means a lot to me. I’ve been playing football for 14 years and going to the next level, getting my education and being able to play football is a blessing.”
Keiser has everything Barrett is looking for.
“I went on a visit and I got a family vibe,” explained Barrett. “They are like a powerhouse, they aren’t an average school. For their division they are top and I want to be in a top program.”
Coach Scott sees a lot of potential in Barrett.
“J’Darien’s tenacity and the way he plays, he goes 100 miles-per-hour and gives full effort makes him special,” explained Scott. “They are getting a linebacker with a hard nose and is going to hit people in the mouth.”
Barrett did have a few struggles along the way but had a lot of support to keep him on the right path.
“My biggest struggle has been staying focused in school but I had a lot of supporters to keep me in the right direction. My biggest support has been my mom (Electa Hamilton). We have been trying to get here for the longest time so for it to happen and it be my face, it is real and came true. I had to give my thanks to the teachers because they put a lot in me and I had to give a lot in return to be successful. I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the teachers. I want to thank Ryan Swann at Swann Mortuary for taking me under his wing and kept me on track.”
Barrett leaves in June for summer workouts.
“I am excited to step on campus and start working,” added Barrett. “I want to get ready to start working on the field.”
Jaray Harrison – Florida Memorial University – Miami, Florida
In Jaray Harrison’s varsity career he has accumulated 343 total receiving yards, averaged 24.5 receiving yards per game, made 23 catches and 4 touchdowns. Harrison is looking forward to being a wide receiver for the Lions.
“I am very excited to get started,” said Harrison. “The school is located in Miami, it is a big city but I’m still in Florida. It will be a nice change. The vibe with coaches and at the school is great. It is a huge blessing to be in this position.”
Coach Scott knows Harrison has the drive and determination to do well in college.
“Jaray came on late for us but he put in the work,” said Scott. “He really wanted to make it to the next level so going into his senior year he gave us his all, it showed on the field and I’m definitely glad for him. He will have to put in the work, be a team player and understand what the coaches want from him.”
Florida Memorial University was the perfect fit for Harrison.
“What drew me to Florida Memorial is they had my major, the scholarship they offered me and the coaches were all just a perfect fit.”
For Harrison this scholarship is a dream come true.
“I’m nervous to go to college but I am mostly excited,” explained Harrison. “College ball is next level and it has been a dream. My mother (Maria Robinson), family and coaches have been my biggest supporters. My mom has done everything for me and has built me to be the man I am today. I want to thank God for this opportunity and I pray for my Pops who couldn’t be here today and family members that couldn’t be here. I am just so thankful.”
Harrison is excited to hit the gridiron as a Lion.
“I’ve left home for a week or two but this is four years so I’m a little nervous but I am ready,” stated Harrison. “I am going to hit the weight room and get ready to go. I’ve been grinding.”
Kevontae Jones – Florida Memorial University – Miami, Florida
The Florida Memorial University Lions will be gaining a spectacular 6 foot-3inches wide receiver in Kevontae Jones. During his varsity career Jones made a total of 223 receiving yards, averaged 24.8 receiving yards per game, made 9 catches and 4 touchdowns.
“This is exciting and it is a new opportunity for me to play at the next level and do great things for my family and people back home,” Jones said. “It is a good feeling having everyone here, knowing you have people behind you, supporting you through all this, its a good feeling.”
Coach Scott knows Jones has what it takes to succeed in college.
“Kevontae’s size and ability make him special,” Scott stated. “His ability to run and do what he does at his size. He is going to have to turn it on and get another level of work ethic and if he does, the sky is the limit for him.”
Florida Memorial University is exactly what Jones was looking for in a college.
“I figured the best opportunity for me was to play for Florida Memorial University in Miami,” explained Jones. “I went on a tour and it was a good college and had everything I wanted.”
When comes to leaving home for the first time Jones has mixed emotions.
“I am both excited and nervous,” said Jones. “I’m leaving home for the first time and I don’t know how to feel about that. It is kind of scary honestly.”
Jones knows he has a lot of support on and off the field.
“My mom (Tamara Washington) has been my biggest support,” said Jones. “She has pushed me up to this point, she has kept my head on straight, kept me on the right path. Coach (Scott) has pushed me and when I was down he would push me to do better than I thought I could do.”
Coach Scott had a few last words of advice for his departing seniors.
“My advice to these guys is to turn it on,” said Scott. “Don’t think what you did here was enough. Their focus, determination and work ethic all have to go to another level. They will be playing at the next level so what they did here is not enough, they have to go up and not down. They are prepared, we pushed them and worked them so they are ready.”