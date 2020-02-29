AVON PARK — Two undefeated teams, two ace pitchers and the two teams involved were the Avon Park Red Devils and the Sebring Blue Streaks. It does not get much better than that and they did not disappoint as the Blue Streaks held off the Red Devils for a 1-0 win Thursday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park to improve to 5-0 on the season while Avon Park suffered their first loss to fall to 4-1.
“These games here are fun to be a part of and definitely fun for the fans,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “It was of those games we will enjoy tonight and get back to work tomorrow, there are some things we need to work on and our guys are not satisfied with just winning games, they know we need to keep working.”
With temperatures again in the low 40’s, the wind was basically calm, but not the atmosphere and the excitement of the fans as both teams went scoreless in the first two innings.
Sebring finally scored in the top of the third with Case McClelland on third base, Joe Warner hit a ball up the middle. Avon Park shortstop made a diving stop to keep the ball in the infield, but was unable to handle it cleanly as it rolled back towards the center of the infield.
Avon Park second baseman Josh Regino rushed towards the mound to field the ball, too late to make a play on McClelland at home, which gave Sebring a 1-0 lead, Regino twisted towards first to make the throw that was late in getting Warner out who was hustling down first base on contact.
Though the starting pitchers controlled the game, there were some exciting plays as Avon Park catcher Mason Price made a reach back tag to prevent Sebring’s Drew Morris from scoring. Sebring gunning down Kevin Myers trying to steal second and Sebring’s third baseman Trey Bender making a diving tag on Avon Park’s Regino when he tried to stretch a double into a triple into the right-centerfield gap.
Avon Park starting pitcher Trent Lewis has only given up one run in his last 14 innings pitched, that effort would not be enough to earn a win against Sebring as their starting pitcher, Cody Carpenter, held the Red Devils scoreless as he baffled the Avon Park hitters with change of speed and breaking balls as the Blue Streaks won the ball game 1-0.
“It was a great game tonight,” stated DeWitt. “Both teams played great, both pitchers threw strikes and commanding the strike zone, we were able to get a run in on a key at bat by Joey Warner putting it in play, that was the difference here tonight.”
“I enjoy these guys, they are competitors, they work hard and they never take a day off in the cages or the field. With the outcome tonight, it showed they came ready to play.”
As for Avon Park, Red Devil head coach Kyle Jackson also noted that his team needed to work on some areas.
“Both pitchers had pretty good nights on the mound, we need to get better at two strike hitting,” explained Jackson. “I told them after the game tonight that we have to get tougher on two strike hitting, too many strikeouts looking at the pitch.”
Avon Park plays both games on the road next week, Tuesday at Hardee and Thursday at Clewiston before returning home on March 9 against Frostproof.
Sebring will be hosting Gulf Coast today in conjunction with Courageous Kid Day.
“It is a community event,” explained DeWitt. “Hopefully we get a lot of people out here to help support these kids that are battling more than what we are on the field, they are battling life death situations.”
DeWitt noted that they hope to get everything started by 1:30 p.m. with the JV game and in between that game and the Varsity game, they will be honoring kids from Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring.
“It is just not a Sebring deal,” added DeWitt. “It is a Highlands County deal, it is a local event and having a large number of people come to support these kids will be wonderful.”