SEBRING — Years of hard work, dedication, hours of travel to and from practice, injuries and sacrifice have paid off for Sebring’s Jordan Sinness. She signed a scholarship to play volleyball for the Auburn Tigers surrounded by friends and family. The Tigers are located in Auburn, Alabama and are a Power 5 school.
Jordan has been a setter for the Blue Streaks all four years of high school, a captain and according to MaxPreps she has made a total of 1911 assists, 859 digs, 434 kills, 177 aces and 122 blocks. She is ranked 75th in Florida and 767th nationally.
“I am super excited that all my friends, family and coaches came to support me today,” said Jordan Sinness. “I had multiple colleges looking at me, I had places like New Mexico State and all the way up to West Point who offered me a scholarship. I brought it down to three choices Auburn, West Point or Troy, where my sister (Jade Sinness) is going. They all would be great choices and it was a hard decision to make but what it came down to was being closer to home so my friends and family can come watch me. If I were to have gone to West Point, instead of a seven-hour drive it would have been a four-hour plane ride, which would have been harder. Plus another thing I liked about it was it’s closer to my sister, we are just an hour-and-a-half away from each other.”
Jordan has had to make quite a few sacrifices to make it to where she is.
“There have been a few bumps in the road like injuries that have been tough,” said Jordan. “I had to give up a lot of things in life because to play travel ball (Top Select) I had to travel two hours to Orlando and then two hours back, four to five times a week so I definitely gave up a lot in my social life but I was willing to do that. It has paid off.”
The excitement was evident during Jordan’s signing.
“I am very excited to go to college but I want to enjoy my last few months of high school,” added Jordan. “I know the bonds I have created here will always be with me. My biggest support has been my family but mainly my mom because she is the one that would travel with me to Top Select all the time. She has been with me through volleyball since I was 8 years old and has been my coach forever. It is awesome and we have a great bond.”
Practice makes perfect and to get ready for college Jordan has plans.
“I am going to play travel ball and train with my travel ball team, Top Select. German (Del Valle) was my first coach at Top Select and has always been there for me. He is amazing and always looks out for my best interest.”
A traditional campus tour was not in the cards for Jordan but instead she went on a virtual tour of Auburn University.
“I went on a virtual campus tour because of COVID but the campus is gorgeous, the facilities are beautiful and it was a nice homey feeling which is nice. Everything around it is gorgeous. Coach Brent (Crouch) is an amazing person and started to recruit me back in January. We have already created a bond.”
A unique bond has formed between Jordan and her mother, Sebring Coach Venessa Sinness, who is absolutely thrilled and proud of her daughter signing with Auburn.
“It is amazing, fun and exciting,” said Coach Sinness. “She has worked so hard and is dedicated. She has given up so much time traveling, what she put into the program here at Sebring and what she put into the program at Top Select. She knew she needed to do that to be recruited at this level. She made a lot of sacrifices but they paid off.”
Coach Sinness knows Jordan is special and has what it takes to succeed at Auburn.
“Her personality makes her special and how easy it is to get along with her. She is easy to follow, she is not a leader vocally but a leader by example. She is a servant to the game and the people around her and you want to follow her. It is hard to find those kind of athletes but she is definitely one of them. To succeeded she needs to be herself. She has the work ethic but she just needs to feel comfortable. If she works hard like she did here it will payoff.”
Top Select Volleyball Academy helped Jordan reach her goals.
“She went to Top Select at 14 because she wanted to play at a Division 1 school,” added Coach Sinness. “Wearing a Top Select jersey gets you noticed and she knew that. She isn’t tall for a player but she works and jumps high. She is my baby so empty nest syndrome might set in. I am ready and excited to watch her play at the next level.”
“Jordan’s work ethic makes her special,” said Top Select Coach German Del Valle. “The advantage of her being the daughter of coaches is she understands how to work hard and how to live up to coach’s expectations. She is a great teammate and has worked hard to get to where she is at. I think she will be great at college. She has been getting stronger physically and that will really help at the next level. The training she is receiving and she will be in a good situation. I am very proud, she has sacrificed a lot to get here and made a big commitment to train with us for the last six years and she deserves what she is getting right now.”
Jordan’s family is extremely proud of her and are excited to be able to watch her play at the next level.
“She has put in a lot of and dedication into this and we are extremely proud as a family,” said Jordan’s father, Joe Sinness. “She has worked hard to get here and is going to the dream school she wanted to. She eats, sleeps and breaths volleyball and she gets it from her mom. Any time a athlete gets a full ride and starts life without any debt is awesome.”
The Sinness family now has two daughters playing at Division 1 Universities.
“We are blessed to have two daughters at Division 1 schools and they are only about an hour and half apart. They have a special bond between them and they are excited to be able to go watch each other play. It is a cool opportunity for both of them. We did sacrifice a lot of family time with two daughters in different sports we weren’t always able to spend a lot of time together. When we did get to take a family trip or to be able to sit at home for the holidays it was really nice and we cherish those moments. I wasn’t ready for either one of my girls to leave home. I told my daughter as we were leaving home ‘it is crazy how fast time flies.’ I don’t know if I am ready but I am excited for them to continue to play at the next level.”