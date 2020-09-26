LAKE PLACID – A young Lake Placid Green Dragons team showed great improvement on the court when they hosted the DeSoto Bulldogs Thursday night. It was senior night for Lake Placid who celebrated their one and only senior, Faith Zahn. The Bulldogs defeated the Green Dragons 3-0 with scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-19.
There was an unusual occurrence on the court as the Walker family battled it out. The Lake Placid Walker sisters – Taylor, Jenna and Brooke – went up against their cousins – Aubrey, Morgan and Caroline Walker – who play for DeSoto.
“The Walker girls have played a long time and have played against each other in club, so this was no different,” Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder said. “The Walker girls bring experience to our team. They have their good moments and their bad moments, just like everyone else.”
“It was really fun to play against my cousins,” Taylor Walker said. “It gave me an opportunity to see them because we don’t really get to see each other that much. It is a cool experience to be able to play on the same team as my sisters. We don’t really fight on the court. Our family is always out in the yard practicing and playing volleyball. My mom played in college and is like our second coach. She teaches my sister, cousins and myself new skills. Tonight we started off pretty weak but as the game went on we did better and communicated more, we worked together more as a team. We are a young team but some of us have been playing club for a while and have some experience but we just have to work together more.”
During the first set, DeSoto pulled ahead quickly. To start the set the Bulldogs’ Brooke Zolkos served a three-point run followed by another three-point run served by Michaela Zolkos putting DeSoto up 8-2. Lake Placid fell behind and the Bulldogs had a 14-6 lead. DeSoto’s Taylor Shaver went on a seven-point run that rocketed their lead to an overwhelming 22-8. Lake Placid’s McLayne Roebuck served a two-point run to narrow the deficit to 24-13 but the Bulldogs got the final point need to win the first set, 25-13.
“I thought it was going to be much different coming into the game,” Bauder said. “When we ended the game in LaBelle on Tuesday we did some really great things and then we came in tonight and we were flat. I know we are trying to cram in a lot of volleyball in a short time and I know everyone is tired. It is a lot with some girls injured, fighting through injuries and some girls home due to COVID who are in quarantine.”
DeSoto and Lake Placid stayed close to start to the second set. The Green Dragons trailed by one point with a scores of 3-2 and 5-4 but the Bulldogs expanded their lead to 12-6 with a six-point run by Caroline Walker. Green Dragons’ Brooke Walker contributed 15 digs while Alanah Hills had eight. Lake Placid was unable to answer back and DeSoto went on to win the match 25-12. The Bulldogs had a commanding 2-0 lead.
“It was exciting that it was my senior night and it was definitely disappointing that we lost, but it happens,” Faith Zahn said. “Our serve-receive was off tonight and we were not communicating as much as we should have. We have been playing a lot so we are all exhausted and hurting. Senior Night was awesome and I’m surprised I didn’t cry because I thought I would. It is scary knowing this my last year and now I have to decide what to do next. I really don’t know what I’m going to do next so it is a little stressful. I am also excited for the next chapter of my life. I love my team but I kind of wish there was another senior that I could have grown up with. The team has excepted me and I love them. This season I want to top my kills from last year and win the MVP award again.”
In set three, the Bulldogs jumped into an early lead with a five-point run by Adriana Barrera bringing the score to 6-1. The Green Dragons went point-for-point with DeSoto and stayed on the Bulldogs’ heals until the score was 18-13 with the Bulldogs in a slight lead. Lake Placid’s Taylor Walker lightly tipped the ball over the net to regain control. Taylor Walker made a team-high 7 kills for the Green Dragons while Zahn had five. Lake Placid would not go down without a fight and rallied late with the score at 24-15 with DeSoto in the lead. Jenna Walker went back to the line and served a three-point run narrowing the deficit to 24-19. Jenna Walker made a total of 14 assists for Lake Placid. The Bulldogs were able to get the last point need to win 25-19.
“It is a roller coaster,” Bauder said. “There are some good things and some things we are still learning. It is a young team and you have to expect that. I thought we would do better tonight but it was too many errors and missed serves mixed in with some crazy calls tonight. I feel like we are playing as six individuals trying to do everyone else’s job and we can’t do that. For the most part, we just have to keep chugging along and make it through the season.”
Lake Placid will play a tournament in Braden River this weekend. The Green Dragons will travel to Sebring Monday to face the Blue Streaks for the second time this season starting at 7:30 p.m. Lake Placid will then play Avon Park back-to-back Tuesday and Thursday.